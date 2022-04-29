IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

Sanju Samson's RR head into the match on the back of low-scoring defence against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Rohit Sharma-led record champions MI are fresh from the second loss of the season against new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.

This will be the two teams' second meeting this season. Royals had defeated MI by 23 runs earlier this season to close the gap in the head-to-head battles between the two sides. They also clashed at the same venue earlier this season, when Jos Buttler scored a hundred.

IPL 2022, RR vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Chahal and Pollard close in on milestones

RR has so far won 6 and lost 2 in their 8 matches for 12 points to occupy the second position, while MI has lost all their 8 matches so far to sit at the foot of the IPL 2022 points table.

MI will be desperate to get their first win of the season, but they will be up against a team which is well set to progress to the play-off rounds in the top two positions.

RR may stick to their winning combination for the match barring any injury issues or tactical calls. MI, however, may look to add fresh faces in hope that may change their fortunes.

IPL 2022: RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kumar Kartikeya, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Ishan Kishan.

RR vs MI 2022 match details

Date: Saturday, April 30

Time: 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar