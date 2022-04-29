Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

By
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians set for round 2 in IPL 2022
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians set for round 2 in IPL 2022

Mumbai, April 29: Confident Rajasthan Royals (RR) and struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns for the second time this season in match 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Sanju Samson's RR head into the match on the back of low-scoring defence against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Rohit Sharma-led record champions MI are fresh from the second loss of the season against new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.

This will be the two teams' second meeting this season. Royals had defeated MI by 23 runs earlier this season to close the gap in the head-to-head battles between the two sides. They also clashed at the same venue earlier this season, when Jos Buttler scored a hundred.

IPL 2022, RR vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Chahal and Pollard close in on milestonesIPL 2022, RR vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Chahal and Pollard close in on milestones

RR has so far won 6 and lost 2 in their 8 matches for 12 points to occupy the second position, while MI has lost all their 8 matches so far to sit at the foot of the IPL 2022 points table.

MI will be desperate to get their first win of the season, but they will be up against a team which is well set to progress to the play-off rounds in the top two positions.

RR may stick to their winning combination for the match barring any injury issues or tactical calls. MI, however, may look to add fresh faces in hope that may change their fortunes.

IPL 2022: RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match PredictionIPL 2022: RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kumar Kartikeya, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Ishan Kishan.

RR vs MI 2022 match details

Date: Saturday, April 30

Time: 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | PBKS vs LSG Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 42 April 29 2022, 07:30 PM
Punjab
Lucknow
Predict Now
Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 29, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments