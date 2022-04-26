IPL 2022: Skipper Rohit Sharma pens heartfelt note after Mumbai Indians fall to eighth straight loss

But this season, the five-time champs look like a shadow of their former self. The Rohit Sharma-led side are yet to register their first win this season, having fallen to eight straight losses.

On Monday, a day after their loss to Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, the MI skipper took to social media to pen a heartfelt note and also thank Mumbai's fans.

Taking to Twitter, Rohit wrote, "We haven't put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens, many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it's environment. Also want to appreciate our well wishers who've shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far."

Mumbai's return to the Wankhede was a disappointing one. In front of a sea of blue, a lot was expected from Rohit Sharma's men as they faced Lucknow Super Giants in a potentially must-win fixture.

We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens,many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it’s environment. Also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far 💙@mipaltan — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 25, 2022

Heading into the game on the back of seven losses on the trot, Rohit elected to bowl first. The MI bowlers gave the side a strong start, pocketing one wicket and giving away just 32 runs. But Lucknow skipper KL Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking with his second unbeaten century over Mumbai this season.

In reply, Rohit handed MI a strong start, but the batting line-up once again failed to fire as they fell 36-runs short. Mumbai's big money buy Ishan Kishan's form has also been a cause for concern for the side, while skipper Rohit's poor form has also been a cause for concern.

Following the match, skipper Rohit and coach Mahela Jayawardene said the batsmen need to step up and take more responsibility. Rohit further added that irresponsible shots in the middle, including from him, cost them the match.

The Wankhede crowd did not disappoint as they cheered on their team, but MI's lacklustre show, all but ended their hopes of making it to the playoffs.

The Mumbai Indians will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 30).