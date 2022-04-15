IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, SRH saw KKR recover from 31 for 3 inside 5 overs to 175/8 in 20 overs thanks to Nitish Rana's 54 off 36 balls and Andre Russell's unbeaten 49 off 25 balls.

T Natarajan and Umran Malik were the pick of the bowlers for SRH with 3 and 2 wickets respectively, while Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jagadeesha Suchith also picked a wicket each.

In response, SRH made light work of the run chase, riding on quick-fire fifties from Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram. While Tripathi returned to haunt his former team with a knock of 71 from 37 balls, Markram struck his second fifty, 68 not out off 36 balls to take their team home.

The result meant, SRH sealed their third successive win after losing their opening two matches, while KKR suffered back-to-back defeats, their third in 6 matches.

Here is the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from SRH vs KKR 2022:

SRH vs KKR 2022 Post Match Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 196 strike rate

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 131 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Rahul Tripathi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 6 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 1 for 15 in 3 overs inside power play

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Rahul Tripathi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 71 off 37 balls

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 150.1 Kmph

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 6 fours (68 not out off 36 balls)

Player of the match: Rahul Tripathi (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 71 off 37 balls

Post match comments

Losing captain, Shreyas Iyer said: "Feel drained. I thought it was a good total. Rahul Tripathi didn't allow us to settle down. Credit to the pace with which they played. Their bowlers also didn't know where it was going. We put on a great batting effort. Was a bad day with the ball."

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram, said: "That feels good. It's nice to bat. When Tripathi gets going, you have time to settle in and he really set a nice platform. It was good to get the win for the side.

On finishing innings with Pooran, Markram added: "Him (Pooran) and I, we laugh about it, we've struggled a bit in the past so it's nice to get it done. You get more used to it with time."

On his knock, Markram said: "By no means a finished product, certainly happy to have done it again tonight. Sometimes things just fall into place and I'm enjoying it here with the Sunrisers. It's been a great few weeks so far, hopefully we can keep this momentum going."

On how he and Tripathi played during the chase, Markram said: "It is play the situation. When I play with a guy like Rahul, naturally he's very aggressive. The longer we spend as a partnership out there, he's going to do the majority of the scoring. It's the partnership that matters.

"From there, hopefully I can get in and then keep playing the situation through to the end. In the past, I've taken it to the last over and we actually lost the game. The sooner we could get it done, the quicker the nerves get off the system."

Winning captain, Kane Williamson said: "It was a step up again. It was important to take early wickets with the ball against KKR. A little bit of dew came in which was helpful for us. The death bowling was great too."

On contributions from all of them, Williamson said: "Rahul Tripathi was amazing and so was Aiden Markram, although in different roles. Marco, with his bounce and pace, was a big part of our attack with Bhuvneshwar, who swings the ball."

On Malik, Williamson added: "It is just about getting the fields right for Malik. He touches 150ks on every ball and has been nicked off for fours. But he has been patient. There are many little things we can work on, and the guys are working on them. We're seeing the improvement."

Player of the match, Tripathi said: "I enjoyed myself today. The time with KKR was special, and now it is special with KKR as well. Russell bangs it in short if you are new, and I was looking for that shot if the ball was there."

On the two sixes off Chakravarthy and playing against KKR, Tripathi said: "Varun bowls well, I didn't expect him to pitch it up and that's why I went through with that lofted shot. It wasn't premeditated. It's been very special with KKR, and now with SRH too in the last few games."

On his health, Tripathi added: "Have been struggling with my health over the last few days and the management did a very good job with me. There are days when things get tough, but I enjoy the hard work and the good days. Before going in to bat, I felt a little fidgety, but I am happy that I got this innings today."