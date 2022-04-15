IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Nitish Rana smashes first fifty after 19 innings, shatters Sunrisers’ fridge door glass

Put into bat, Rana scored 54 off 36 balls to power KKR to 175/8 in 20 overs against SRH at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 15).

Andre Russell also contributed with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls. For SRH, Nataraj (3 for 37) and Malik (2 for 27) were the pick of the bowlers.

Rana scored his first fifty of the season - also a first fifty after 19 innings in the IPL. During his knock, Rana hit 6 fours and 2 sixes, one of which broke the glass of the opponent dugout's fridge door glass.

But, the maximum that shattered the fridge glass door next to SRH dugout was all due to the pace of speedster Malik, who failed to find his mark in an attempt to bowl a yorker.

On the first ball of the 13th over, Malik missed a yorker and Rana capitalized as an attempted slash found the edge of the bat to fly over third man boundary ropes heading towards the SRH dugout. In the end the ball met the drinks refrigerator and broke the glass of the door.

The incident forced a reaction from the fans, who posted some pictures and memes on social media. Here are some reactions from netizens:

Nitish Rana broke the fridge 😂 pic.twitter.com/sd7NRxiBWi — Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) April 15, 2022

Nitish Rana gali ka woh launda Jo todh k 🤷🏃

Well made 50 🔥 #KKRvSRH #Ranaji pic.twitter.com/thQvOdMgkE — Cric Crazy (@Being_indiawale) April 15, 2022

Earlier, The Knight Riders lost three top-order batters cheaply inside the powerplay overs but recovered to some extent to post a decent total led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, who scored 28 and mainly thanks to Rana and Russel's knocks.

South Africa's lanky pacer Marco Jansen along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar pegged back KKR batters in the early stages, but Rana and Russell stitched together a small stand of 39 from 26 balls to take Kolkata to a decent total.