IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad retain Moody as head coach; find full list of SRH coaching staff

The SRH have retained head coach Tom Moody despite the team failing to reach the knockouts in the IPL 2021. Simon Katich was named the assistant coach.

It may be recalled that the former Australian opener was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 before stepping down ahead of the second phase of the event in the UAE, citing personal reasons.

Muttiah Muralitharan, the former Sri Lankan spin great, will continue in the role of spin bowling coach and strategy formation wing.

However, VVS Laxman, who was the mentor of the side in the IPL 2021, was not named as the former India batsman has taken over as the NCA chief.

The new faces in the SRH camp are West Indian great Brian Lara, who will take over as the strategic and batting coach. The South African pacer Dale Steyn, who played for Sunrisers in the past, has been named as pace bowling coach.

Former India and Tamil Nadu batsman Hemang Badani will play the dual role of fielding coach and talent scout.

The Sunrisers retained three players ahead of the auction in Kane Williamson, who captained the side in the IPL 2021, pacer Umran Malik, who impressed all bowling over 150 kmph, and young all-rounder Abdul Salad and both are from Kashmir.

However, the SRH refrained from naming the captain of the side but it is expected that Williamson will continue to hold the reins of the team in the IPL 2022 too.

The Hyderabad outfit had sacked David Warner, their only IPL winning captain and the most prolific batsman, midway through the IPL 2021 and had even dropped from the match day 12.

Warner, who was confined to the hotel room for a few matches, did express his angst via a couple of posts in his official Instagram post too.