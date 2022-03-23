IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Best Playing 11, Strength and Weakness, Prediction

1. SRH Squad 2022

Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

SRH coaches: Tom Moody (Head coach), Dale Steyn (bowling coach), Brian Lara (batting coach), Muttiah Muralidaran (spin bowling coach), Hemang Badani (fielding coach)

2 SRH Best Playing 11

1. Rahul Tripathi 2. Abhishek Sharma / R Samarth, 3. Kane Williamson (Captain), 4. Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5. Aidan Markram, 6. Abdul Samad, 7. Washington Sundar, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Marco Jansen, 10. Umran Malik, 11. T Natarajan / Kartik Tyagi.

3 Strength

Under captain Kane Williamson they are a rather young and energetic side. This could be the youngest side in the IPL 2022 if we consider the average age of the side. They have added two Punjab Kings stars from auction — Nicholas Pooran and Aidan Markram. They have good track record in the IPL and should bolster their batting.

The SRH have retained the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the super quick Umran Malik and they also have Yorker king T Natarajan. And they have also added strapping South Africa pacer Marco Jansen and that should give their attack more teeth.

4 Weakness

Their Indian players are too young and largely untested. Players like Abhishek Sharma or Priyam Garg or Abdul Samad have reputation for talented youngsters. But they have not really set the IPL on fire. So, batting stalwarts like Williamson, Markram and Pooran will have to shoulder major responsibility.

Their top line bowlers Bhuvneshwar and Natarajan are injury prone, and has missed good chunk of action in recent times. The SRH does not have a really good back-up option apart from Kartik Tyagi.

5 Prediction

SRH will be looking for a play-off berth after ending the IPL 2021 at the bottom of the pile. But at this stage they should be really with a mid-table finish.