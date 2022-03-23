Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Best Playing 11, Strength and Weakness, Prediction

By
IPL 2022: SRH Best Playing 11 (Image: SRH)
IPL 2022: SRH Best Playing 11 (Image: SRH)

Hyderabad, March 23: The Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 IPL champions, had an acrimonious IPL 2021. They finished the season at the bottom of the table, and let go two of their biggest stars, David Warner and Rashid Khan, ahead of IPL 2022 auction.

Warner’s exit was mired in all sort of awkwardness while Rashid, as many reports suggested, wanted a better retaining clause. Now, the SRH have harnessed a new team under Kane Williamson with a few Indian youngsters providing the meat to the batting line-up of the Hyderabad outfit.

Can they regain glory after 6 seasons? We are taking a look at SRH’s Best Possible Playing 11, Strengths and Weakness.

1. SRH Squad 2022

1. SRH Squad 2022

Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

SRH coaches: Tom Moody (Head coach), Dale Steyn (bowling coach), Brian Lara (batting coach), Muttiah Muralidaran (spin bowling coach), Hemang Badani (fielding coach)

2 SRH Best Playing 11

2 SRH Best Playing 11

1. Rahul Tripathi 2. Abhishek Sharma / R Samarth, 3. Kane Williamson (Captain), 4. Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5. Aidan Markram, 6. Abdul Samad, 7. Washington Sundar, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Marco Jansen, 10. Umran Malik, 11. T Natarajan / Kartik Tyagi.

3 Strength

3 Strength

Under captain Kane Williamson they are a rather young and energetic side. This could be the youngest side in the IPL 2022 if we consider the average age of the side. They have added two Punjab Kings stars from auction — Nicholas Pooran and Aidan Markram. They have good track record in the IPL and should bolster their batting.

The SRH have retained the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the super quick Umran Malik and they also have Yorker king T Natarajan. And they have also added strapping South Africa pacer Marco Jansen and that should give their attack more teeth.

4 Weakness

4 Weakness

Their Indian players are too young and largely untested. Players like Abhishek Sharma or Priyam Garg or Abdul Samad have reputation for talented youngsters. But they have not really set the IPL on fire. So, batting stalwarts like Williamson, Markram and Pooran will have to shoulder major responsibility.

Their top line bowlers Bhuvneshwar and Natarajan are injury prone, and has missed good chunk of action in recent times. The SRH does not have a really good back-up option apart from Kartik Tyagi.

5 Prediction

5 Prediction

SRH will be looking for a play-off berth after ending the IPL 2021 at the bottom of the pile. But at this stage they should be really with a mid-table finish.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 1 March 26 2022, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Kolkata
Predict Now
Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 16:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 23, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments