IPL 2022 Team Jerseys: MI, RCB, DC and GT – Check out the new jerseys

Ten teams - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will battle for the coveted title.

Over the years, we have seen teams don unique jerseys made up of recycled material to sporting jerseys for some important causes like RCB, who used green jersey to spread the message of keeping the planet clean and healthy. RCB also sported a blue jersey in support of frontline workers, who were helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: IPL 15 first match, venues, dates, timings - All you need to know

Ahead of IPL 2022, four of the ten teams have unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season and the remaining teams will reveal their kits as we build up to the season opener. Some teams may stick to their kits from last season.

MI, RCB, DC and GT are the teams that have unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season. Here is a look at the new jerseys:

Our brand new threads in full detail 👌💙



Head over to https://t.co/1n1AHoxCZY & get our latest colours with free shipping! 🤩#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/dG907nFKqf — Mumbai Indians (mipaltan) March 13, 2022 Mumbai Indians (MI) The five-time champions Mumbai Indians unveiled their new jersey on March 12 and as expected they retained their blue and patches of gold in the new jersey, but with an addition of a camouflage to the blue. Rohit Sharma-led side open their season against Delhi Capitals on March 27. 🎥 | #NayiDilliKiNayiJersey ➡️ In all its glory 💙❤️#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/D8vwyr4fdt — Delhi Capitals (DelhiCapitals) March 12, 2022 Delhi Capitals (DC) The 2020 season runners Delhi Capitals also revealed their kit on March 12 and they have moved on from a mostly blue jersey to an equal dash of red and blue. The franchise say the new jersey exudes youthful and vibrant energy. Red symbolises the team's on-field courage, while the blue stands for balance and composure. The tiger, an intrinsic part of the DC logo, is bigger and bolder, as the team gears up to roar again! DC open their IPL 2022 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 27. New season. New threads. 🔥



Time to #PlayBold while looking #Bold. 👊🏻#RCBUnbox #UnboxTheBold #ForOur12thMan #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/2GkFiMkKro — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBTweets) March 12, 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) The Royal Challengers Bangalore too unveiled their kit and their new skipper at an RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru on March 12. While they named Faf du Plessis as their new skipper, the RCB revealed their jersey, which retains the shades of red and black for the new season. RCB will start their IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings on March 27. The First one is always special — aapdi jersey 💙#SeasonOfFirsts #GujaratTitans #TATAIPL #IPL pic.twitter.com/msD7USzfQh — Gujarat Titans (gujarat_titans) March 13, 2022 Gujarat Titans (GT) The newcomers Gujarat Titans, who revealed their logo via Metaverse earlier, launched their jersey at an event in the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 13. The jersey is blue in color. The GT make their IPL bow against fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.