IPL 2022 Team Jerseys: MI, RCB, DC and GT – Check out the new jerseys

|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
The five-time champions Mumbai Indians unveiled their new jersey on March 12 and as expected they retained their blue and patches of gold in the new jersey, but with an addition of a camouflage to the blue. Rohit Sharma-led side open their season against Delhi Capitals on March 27.
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
The 2020 season runners Delhi Capitals also revealed their kit on March 12 and they have moved on from a mostly blue jersey to an equal dash of red and blue. The franchise say the new jersey exudes youthful and vibrant energy.
Red symbolises the team's on-field courage, while the blue stands for balance and composure. The tiger, an intrinsic part of the DC logo, is bigger and bolder, as the team gears up to roar again! DC open their IPL 2022 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 27.
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
The Royal Challengers Bangalore too unveiled their kit and their new skipper at an RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru on March 12. While they named Faf du Plessis as their new skipper, the RCB revealed their jersey, which retains the shades of red and black for the new season. RCB will start their IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings on March 27.
|
Gujarat Titans (GT)
The newcomers Gujarat Titans, who revealed their logo via Metaverse earlier, launched their jersey at an event in the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 13. The jersey is blue in color. The GT make their IPL bow against fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.