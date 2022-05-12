IPL 2022: Tilak Varma, the saving grace for Mumbai Indians

The young batter has been a saving grace for the Rohit Sharma-led MI in an otherwise eminently forgettable IPL 2022 campaign for the five-time IPL champions.

Tilak, who was been one of the finds of IPL 2022 has been leading the batting charts for MI, who are all set to take on fellow strugglers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 59 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (May 12) evening.

"From the 1st day of auction I got myself glued to the TV as I was eagerly waiting for my name to flash on the screen and later when I saw me getting selected for MI team it was a moment of a dream coming true. Since, childhood I am watching Rohit sir, Sachin sir and MI has always managed to come back and win the match in any circumstances so that is the one reason why I like MI so much," Tilak recalled his IPL journey in an interview at the MI TV show.

Although this has been a season to forget for the Mumbai-based franchise, who are out of play-offs contention, Tilak has been a stand-out performer.

"I started my cricket journey when I was just 11 years old. My coach, Salam Bayash is the main person in my life who encouraged me to play cricket and taught me how to play in every situation.

"He plays a very important role in my life. If it was not him, I wouldn't have been playing cricket today so all the credit goes to him," Tilak recalled his cricketing journey.

With Suryakumar Yadav ruled out, Tilak has more responsibility up his shoulders, a challenge which he is relishing.

"I am very lucky to play for Mumbai Indians because they had legendary cricketers in the team like Mahela sir, Sachin sir. I am very lucky to be picked by the MI team as I got to learn a lot and also got a chance to implement them in the matches," he said.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK had defeated MI in the first leg of IPL 2022.

As the old foes face off again, sparks are bound to fly, though the match is of academic interest.

While MI would be eyeing revenge, for CSK the game is all about survival.

Before winding up, Tilak recalled star-struck moment with Rohit Sharma.

"When the first time I saw Rohit Sharma, I got goosebumps on my arm. I wanted to hug and convey my admiration for him but I was very surprised and nervous when I saw him and at the same time I was a little scared too to interact with him".

The CSK vs MI match pre-telecast will be on in Star Sports/Hotstar from 6.30pm onwards. The match starts at 7.30pm IST.