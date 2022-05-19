IPL 2022: Two berths up for grabs as newcomers GT, LSG qualify: List of top four teams from all seasons

Bengaluru, May 19: The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, like any other season, has thrown up a lot of surprises. While the most successful sides have already crashed out of the race for the playoffs, the newcomers have taken the league by storm in their maiden season.
This edition of the glitzy T20 league, the tournament has seen the addition of two new sides. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the two sides to make their debut in this edition.
While many say that for new teams, the first season may be tough as they are just finding their footing, but both Titans and Super Giants have, let's say, exceeded expectations.
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat and KL Rahul-led Lucknow are the two sides to seal their playoff berths. Titans have had a fairytale start to their IPL journey, with ten wins from 13 games and became the first side to qualify for the knockout stages this edition. Lucknow have also endured a good run in their debut season with nine wins from 14 games and became the second team to qualify, with the other two spots still up for grabs.
On the other hand, the usual suspects, have failed to impress. The most successful IPL team is placed at the bottom of the table with just three wins from 13 games. Five-times champions Mumbai Indians have endured their worst-ever season, getting their season off to a dismal start with eight straight losses.
Meanwhile, defending champions Chennai Super Kings, who have season a change in captaincy twice this season, is lying ninth on the points table, with just four wins from 13 games. Another former champion also lie in the bottom half of the table. Kolkata Knight Riders who fell to a narrow two run loss to LSG on Wednesday (May 18) also crashed out of the playoffs. This is the first time, the playoffs will not witness any of these sides.
Currently, fighting for the last two playoff berths, are Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
With the final league match for this season set to be played on Sunday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, here's a list of the top four sides from all past seasons:
Winner: Rajasthan Royals
Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1. Rajasthan Royals
|14
|11
|3
|22
|2. Kings XI Punjab
|14
|10
|4
|20
|3. Chennai Super Kings
|14
|8
|6
|16
|4. Delhi Daredevils
|14
|7
|6
|15
Winner: Deccan Chargers
Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1. Delhi Daredevils 14 10 4 20
|14
|10
|4
|20
|2. Chennai Super Kings
|14
|8
|5
|17
|3. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|8
|6
|16
|
4. Deccan Chargers
|14
|7
|7
|14
Winner: Chennai Super Kings
Runner-up: Mumbai Indians
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points Table
|1. Mumbai Indians 14 10 4 20
|14
|10
|4
|20
|2. Deccan Chargers 14 8 6 16
|14
|8
|6
|16
|3. Chennai Super Kings 14 7 7 14
|14
|7
|7
|14
|4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 7 7 14
|14
|7
|7
|14
Winner:
Chennai
Super
Kings
Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points Table
|1. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 9 4 19
|14
|9
|4
|19
|2. Chennai Super Kings 14 9 5 18
|14
|9
|5
|18
|3. Mumbai Indians 14 9 5 18
|14
|9
|5
|18
|
4. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 8 6 16
|14
|8
|6
|16
Winner:
Kolkata
Knight
Riders
Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1. Delhi Daredevils
|16
|11
|5
|22
|2. Kolkata Knight Riders
|16
|10
|5
|21
|3. Mumbai Indians
|16
|10
|6
|20
|
4. Chennai Super Kings
|16
|8
|7
|17
2013
Winner:
Mumbai
Indians
Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1. Chennai Super Kings
|16
|11
|5
|22
|2. Mumbai Indians
|16
|11
|5
|22
|3. Rajasthan Royals
|16
|10
|6
|20
|4. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|16
|10
|6
|20
Winner:
Kolkata
Knight
Riders
Runner-up: Kings XI Punjab
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1. Punjab Kings
|14
|11
|3
|22
|2. Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|9
|5
|18
|3. Chennai Super Kings 14 9 5 18
|14
|9
|5
|18
|
4. Mumbai Indians 14 7 7 14
|14
|7
|7
|14
2015
Winner:
Mumbai
Indians
Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points Table
|1. Chennai Super Kings
|14
|9
|5
|18
|2. Mumbai Indians
|14
|8
|6
|16
|3. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|7
|5
|16
|
4. Rajasthan Royals
|14
|7
|5
|16
2016
Winner:
Sunrisers
Hyderabad
Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1. Gujarat Lions
|14
|9
|5
|18
|2. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|8
|6
|16
|3. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|8
|6
|16
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|8
|6
|16
2017
Winner:
Mumbai
Indians
Runner-up: Rising Pune Supergiant
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1. Mumbai Indians
|14
|10
|4
|20
|2. Rising Pune Supergiant
|14
|9
|5
|18
|3. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|8
|5
|17
|
4. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 8 6 16
|14
|8
|6
|16
2018
Winner:
Chennai
Super
Kings
Runner-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points Table
|1. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|9
|5
|18
|2. Chennai Super Kings
|14
|9
|5
|18
|3. Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|8
|6
|16
|
4. Rajasthan Royals
|14
|7
|7
|14
2019
Winner:
Mumbai
Indians
Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1. Mumbai Indians
|14
|9
|5
|18
|2. Chennai Super Kings
|14
|9
|5
|18
|3. Delhi Capitals
|14
|9
|5
|18
|
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|6
|8
|12
2020
Winner:
Mumbai
Indians
Runner-up: Delhi Capitals
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1. Mumbai Indians 14 9 5 18
|14
|9
|5
|18
|2. Delhi Capitals 14 8 6 16
|14
|8
|6
|16
|3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 7 7 14
|14
|7
|7
|14
|
4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 7 7 14
|14
|7
|7
|14
2021
Winner:
Chennai
Super
Kings
Runner-up: Kolkata Knight Riders
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points Table
|1. Delhi Capitals 14 10 4 20
|14
|10
|4
|20
|2. Chennai Super Kings 14 9 5 18
|14
|9
|5
|18
|3. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 9 5 18
|14
|9
|5
|18
|4. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 7 7 14
|14
|7
|7
|14
