IPL 2022: Two berths up for grabs as newcomers GT, LSG qualify: List of top four teams from all seasons

This edition of the glitzy T20 league, the tournament has seen the addition of two new sides. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the two sides to make their debut in this edition.

While many say that for new teams, the first season may be tough as they are just finding their footing, but both Titans and Super Giants have, let's say, exceeded expectations.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat and KL Rahul-led Lucknow are the two sides to seal their playoff berths. Titans have had a fairytale start to their IPL journey, with ten wins from 13 games and became the first side to qualify for the knockout stages this edition. Lucknow have also endured a good run in their debut season with nine wins from 14 games and became the second team to qualify, with the other two spots still up for grabs.

On the other hand, the usual suspects, have failed to impress. The most successful IPL team is placed at the bottom of the table with just three wins from 13 games. Five-times champions Mumbai Indians have endured their worst-ever season, getting their season off to a dismal start with eight straight losses.

Meanwhile, defending champions Chennai Super Kings, who have season a change in captaincy twice this season, is lying ninth on the points table, with just four wins from 13 games. Another former champion also lie in the bottom half of the table. Kolkata Knight Riders who fell to a narrow two run loss to LSG on Wednesday (May 18) also crashed out of the playoffs. This is the first time, the playoffs will not witness any of these sides.

Currently, fighting for the last two playoff berths, are Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With the final league match for this season set to be played on Sunday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, here's a list of the top four sides from all past seasons:

2008

Winner: Rajasthan Royals

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

Team Matches Played Won Lost Points 1. Rajasthan Royals 14 11 3 22 2. Kings XI Punjab 14 10 4 20 3. Chennai Super Kings 14 8 6 16 4. Delhi Daredevils 14 7 6 15

2009

Winner: Deccan Chargers

Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Team Matches Played Won Lost Points 1. Delhi Daredevils 14 10 4 20 14 10 4 20 2. Chennai Super Kings 14 8 5 17 3. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 8 6 16 4. Deccan Chargers 14 7 7 14

2010

Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Runner-up: Mumbai Indians

Team Matches Played Won Lost Points Table 1. Mumbai Indians 14 10 4 20 14 10 4 20 2. Deccan Chargers 14 8 6 16 14 8 6 16 3. Chennai Super Kings 14 7 7 14 14 7 7 14 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 7 7 14 14 7 7 14

2011

Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Teams Matches Played Won Lost Points Table 1. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 9 4 19 14 9 4 19 2. Chennai Super Kings 14 9 5 18 14 9 5 18 3. Mumbai Indians 14 9 5 18 14 9 5 18 4. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 8 6 16 14 8 6 16

2012

Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

Teams Matches Played Won Lost Points 1. Delhi Daredevils 16 11 5 22 2. Kolkata Knight Riders 16 10 5 21 3. Mumbai Indians 16 10 6 20 4. Chennai Super Kings 16 8 7 17

2013

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

Teams Matches Played Won Lost Points 1. Chennai Super Kings 16 11 5 22 2. Mumbai Indians 16 11 5 22 3. Rajasthan Royals 16 10 6 20 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 10 6 20

2014

Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

Runner-up: Kings XI Punjab

Teams Matches Played Won Lost Points 1. Punjab Kings 14 11 3 22 2. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 9 5 18 3. Chennai Super Kings 14 9 5 18 14 9 5 18 4. Mumbai Indians 14 7 7 14 14 7 7 14

2015

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

Teams Matches Played Won Lost Points Table 1. Chennai Super Kings 14 9 5 18 2. Mumbai Indians 14 8 6 16 3. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 7 5 16 4. Rajasthan Royals 14 7 5 16

2016

Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Teams Matches Played Won Lost Points 1. Gujarat Lions 14 9 5 18 2. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 8 6 16 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 8 6 16 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 8 6 16

2017

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Rising Pune Supergiant

Teams Matches Played Won Lost Points 1. Mumbai Indians 14 10 4 20 2. Rising Pune Supergiant 14 9 5 18 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 8 5 17 4. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 8 6 16 14 8 6 16

2018

Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Runner-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Teams Matches Played Won Lost Points Table 1. Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 9 5 18 2. Chennai Super Kings 14 9 5 18 3. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 8 6 16 4. Rajasthan Royals 14 7 7 14

2019

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

Teams Matches Played Won Lost Points 1. Mumbai Indians 14 9 5 18 2. Chennai Super Kings 14 9 5 18 3. Delhi Capitals 14 9 5 18 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 6 8 12

2020

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Delhi Capitals

Team Matches Played Won Lost Points 1. Mumbai Indians 14 9 5 18 14 9 5 18 2. Delhi Capitals 14 8 6 16 14 8 6 16 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 7 7 14 14 7 7 14 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 7 7 14 14 7 7 14

2021

Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Runner-up: Kolkata Knight Riders

Team Matches Played Won Lost Points Table 1. Delhi Capitals 14 10 4 20 14 10 4 20 2. Chennai Super Kings 14 9 5 18 14 9 5 18 3. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 9 5 18 14 9 5 18 4. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 7 7 14 14 7 7 14