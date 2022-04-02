IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav's incredible comeback: From no takers in auction to purple cap holder

It is not just the number of wickets that makes Umesh Yadav story all the more compelling. The last two IPL seasons were of utter disappointment for Umesh while playing for Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2020, Umesh played just two matches and took no wickets while conceding runs at 11 runs per over. He did not play even a single match in the IPL 2021.

It might have been vastly disappointing for Umesh but quite understandable that it would have been tough for him to break in to in a team that has the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortle, R Ashwin and Axar Patel.

That two modest seasons had its ramifications in the IPL 2022 auction as there were no takers for him in the initial round before the KKR picked up him up for base price.

But it has proved a masterstroke as under KRR captain Shreyas Iyer, Umesh has touched new heights. His latest exploit came against Punjab Kings when Umesh picked four wickets to derail the Punjab side.

“I just try to work on my skills. You can get better only if you practise. I didn't expect Mayank (Agarwal) to charge down the track on the very first ball. When you're bowling at 140 clicks, your focus is to bowl the perfect line and length,” said Umesh.

KKR captain Shreyas too was impressed with Umesh’s stats and work ethics.



“I was just having a chat with him. He said he's getting older but I told him he's getting fitter and stronger.

:He’s been putting in the hard yards at practice, I see him in the gym every time I go. He's hungry and wants the team to win. He's been a great colleague to work with,” said Shreyas.