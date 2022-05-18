IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After KKR vs LSG on 18 May

While the result ensured LSG's path to the next stages, it also meant KKR were eliminated with 12 points from 14 matches. Now, it will be up to the remaining three teams fighting for two spots in the playoff race.

Rajasthan Royals is a win away from sealing second or third spot, while Delhi Capitals, currently in fourth with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to the chasing pack, is also well-placed to finish the season in the top four.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have also won 7 matches like DC, but possess the worst NRR compared to the other playoffs chasing teams Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Following the defeat to LSG, KKR joined Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, who are already out of contention from the playoff race.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after KKR vs LSG on 18 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans (Q) 13 10 3 0 0 20 0.391 2. Lucknow Super Giants (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 16 0.251 3. Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.304 4. Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.255 5. Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 0 0 14 -0.323 6. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 0 0 12 0.146 7. Punjab Kings 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.043 8. Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.230 9. Chennai Super Kings 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.206 10. Mumbai Indians 13 3 10 0 0 6 -0.577

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 13 627 116 148.22 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 14 537 103* 135.26 3 2 3. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 14 502 140* 149.40 3 1 4. David Warner (DC) 11 427 92* 151.95 5 0 5. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 13 421 88* 122.74 3 0 6. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 13 406 59 133.55 4 0 7. Shubman Gill (GT) 13 402 96 135.35 4 0 8. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 14 401 85 134.56 3 0 9. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 13 399 96 132.55 3 0 10. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) 13 393 76 132.85 3 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 13 24 5/40 7.76 2 2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 13 23 5/18 7.48 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 12 22 4/33 8.36 2 4. Umran Malik (SRH) 13 21 5/25 8.93 2 5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 13 20 4/14 8.45 2 6. Mohammed Shami (GT) 13 18 3/25 7.62 0 7. Harshal Patel (RCB) 12 18 4/33 7.72 1 8. T Natarajan (SRH) 10 18 3/10 9.44 0 9. Avesh Khan (LSG) 12 17 4/24 8.51 1 10. Andre Russell (KKR) 14 17 4/5 9.86 1