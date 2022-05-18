IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After KKR vs LSG on 18 May

Mumbai, May 18: Table-topper Gujarat Titans were the only team to have sealed the playoff spot, but on Wednesday (May 18), Lucknow Super Giants joined them after a 2-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
While the result ensured LSG's path to the next stages, it also meant KKR were eliminated with 12 points from 14 matches. Now, it will be up to the remaining three teams fighting for two spots in the playoff race.
Rajasthan Royals is a win away from sealing second or third spot, while Delhi Capitals, currently in fourth with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to the chasing pack, is also well-placed to finish the season in the top four.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have also won 7 matches like DC, but possess the worst NRR compared to the other playoffs chasing teams Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Following the defeat to LSG, KKR joined Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, who are already out of contention from the playoff race.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after KKR vs LSG on 18 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|13
|10
|3
|0
|0
|20
|0.391
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|16
|0.251
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|0.304
|4.
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|0.255
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|-0.323
|6.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|0.146
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.043
|8.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.230
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|4
|9
|0
|0
|8
|-0.206
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|-0.577
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|13
|627
|116
|148.22
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|14
|537
|103*
|135.26
|3
|2
|3.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|14
|502
|140*
|149.40
|3
|1
|4.
|David Warner (DC)
|11
|427
|92*
|151.95
|5
|0
|5.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|13
|421
|88*
|122.74
|3
|0
|6.
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|13
|406
|59
|133.55
|4
|0
|7.
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|13
|402
|96
|135.35
|4
|0
|8.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|14
|401
|85
|134.56
|3
|0
|9.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|13
|399
|96
|132.55
|3
|0
|10.
|Rahul Tripathi (SRH)
|13
|393
|76
|132.85
|3
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|13
|24
|5/40
|7.76
|2
|2.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|13
|23
|5/18
|7.48
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|12
|22
|4/33
|8.36
|2
|4.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|13
|21
|5/25
|8.93
|2
|5.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|13
|20
|4/14
|8.45
|2
|6.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|13
|18
|3/25
|7.62
|0
|7.
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|12
|18
|4/33
|7.72
|1
|8.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|10
|18
|3/10
|9.44
|0
|9.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|12
|17
|4/24
|8.51
|1
|10.
|Andre Russell (KKR)
|14
|17
|4/5
|9.86
|1
