IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After KKR vs RR on 02 May 2022

Rajasthan Royals, who had a chance to join LSG with 7 wins in 10 matches, suffered a 7 wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in match 47 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 2). KKR leapfrogged Punjab Kings after their recent win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the next two spots in fourth and fifth with 10 points each. PBKS and Delhi Capitals also share the same number of points as KKR.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings registered their third win in 9 matches to stay in the hunt, while record champions Mumbai Indians finally got their first points of the season with their first win in 9 attempts.

However, the two most successful sides still sit at the wrong end of the table. As five-time champions MI sit at the foot of the table, while four-time winners CSK occupy the ninth spot.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after KKR vs RR on 02 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans 8 7 1 0 0 16 0.371 2. Lucknow Super Giants 10 7 3 0 0 14 0.397 3. Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.340 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.471 5. Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.558 6. Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 0 8 0.587 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 0 0 8 0.060 8. Punjab Kings 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.470 9. Chennai Super Kings 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.407 10. Mumbai Indians 9 1 8 0 0 2 -0.836

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 10 588 116 150.76 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 10 451 103* 145.01 2 2 3. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 9 324 75 134.43 2 0 4. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 10 324 85 133.33 2 0 5. Hardik Pandya (GT) 8 308 87* 135.68 3 0 6. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 9 307 88* 126.33 2 0 7. Tilak Varma (MI) 9 307 61 137.05 2 0 8. Sanju Samson (RR) 10 298 96 153.60 2 0 9. Quinton de Kock 10 294 80 134.24 2 0 10. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 9 290 68* 147.20 3 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 10 18 5/40 7.27 2 2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 9 17 4/14 8.23 2 3. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0 4. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 10 15 4/23 7.15 1 5. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 10 15 4/20 8.02 1 6. Umran Malik (SRH) 9 15 5/25 8.44 2 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 9 14 3/25 7.74 0 8. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 8 14 3/20 8.73 0 9. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 8 13 4/38 8.27 1 10. Rahul Chahar (PBKS) 9 12 3/25 7.58 0