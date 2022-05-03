IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After KKR vs RR on 02 May 2022

Mumbai, May 3: New entrants Gujarat Titans sit comfortably on the top of the IPL 2022 points table after 8 wins in 9 matches, while fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants sit in the second position with 7 wins in 10 matches.
Rajasthan Royals, who had a chance to join LSG with 7 wins in 10 matches, suffered a 7 wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in match 47 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 2). KKR leapfrogged Punjab Kings after their recent win.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the next two spots in fourth and fifth with 10 points each. PBKS and Delhi Capitals also share the same number of points as KKR.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings registered their third win in 9 matches to stay in the hunt, while record champions Mumbai Indians finally got their first points of the season with their first win in 9 attempts.
However, the two most successful sides still sit at the wrong end of the table. As five-time champions MI sit at the foot of the table, while four-time winners CSK occupy the ninth spot.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after KKR vs RR on 02 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|16
|0.371
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0.397
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0.340
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|0.471
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.558
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|0.587
|7.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|0.060
|8.
|Punjab Kings
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|-0.470
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-0.407
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|-0.836
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|10
|588
|116
|150.76
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|10
|451
|103*
|145.01
|2
|2
|3.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|9
|324
|75
|134.43
|2
|0
|4.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|10
|324
|85
|133.33
|2
|0
|5.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|8
|308
|87*
|135.68
|3
|0
|6.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|9
|307
|88*
|126.33
|2
|0
|7.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|9
|307
|61
|137.05
|2
|0
|8.
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|10
|298
|96
|153.60
|2
|0
|9.
|Quinton de Kock
|10
|294
|80
|134.24
|2
|0
|10.
|Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
|9
|290
|68*
|147.20
|3
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|10
|18
|5/40
|7.27
|2
|2.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|9
|17
|4/14
|8.23
|2
|3.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|4.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|10
|15
|4/23
|7.15
|1
|5.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|10
|15
|4/20
|8.02
|1
|6.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|9
|15
|5/25
|8.44
|2
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|9
|14
|3/25
|7.74
|0
|8.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|8
|14
|3/20
|8.73
|0
|9.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|8
|13
|4/38
|8.27
|1
|10.
|Rahul Chahar (PBKS)
|9
|12
|3/25
|7.58
|0
