IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After LSG vs GT on 10 May

Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 11 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore sit in the fourth position with same number of points as RR, but the Bangalore-based side have a negative Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals are in fifth, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, who also have the same number of points as DC, but an inferior NRR.

IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Venues, Live Streaming Info

Most successful sides Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom of the table. While CSK still have slim chance like KKR, MI are already out of contention in the playoffs race.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after LSG vs GT on 10 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans 12 9 3 0 0 18 0.376 2. Lucknow Super Giants 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.385 3. Rajasthan Royals 11 7 4 0 0 14 0.326 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 0 0 14 -0.115 5. Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 0 10 0.150 6. Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.031 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.057 8. Punjab Kings 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.231 9. Chennai Super Kings 11 4 7 0 0 8 0.028 10. Mumbai Indians 11 2 9 0 0 4 -0.894

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 11 618 116 152.21 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 12 459 103* 140.36 2 2 3. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 12 389 96 132.76 3 0 4. Shubman Gill 12 384 96 137.14 4 0 5. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 11 381 88* 122.11 3 0 6. David Warner (DC) 9 375 92* 156.90 4 0 7. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 12 355 80 137.59 3 0 8. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 12 347 55 130.94 3 0 9. Hardik Pandya (GT) 11 344 87* 131.80 3 0 10. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 12 336 85 129.23 2 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 11 22 5/40 7.25 2 2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 12 21 5/18 7.85 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 10 18 4/33 8.72 2 4. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 11 18 4/14 8.87 2 5. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0 6. Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 8 16 3/25 7.75 0 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 12 16 3/25 7.87 0 8. Avesh Khan (LSG) 10 16 5/25 7.96 1 9. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 9 16 3/20 8.75 0 10. Rashid Khan (GT) 12 15 4/24 6.79 1