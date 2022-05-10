IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After LSG vs GT on 10 May

Pune, May 10: New entrants Gujarat Titans become the first team to book IPL 2022 playoffs spot following a 62-run victory over fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (May 10).
Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 11 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore sit in the fourth position with same number of points as RR, but the Bangalore-based side have a negative Net Run Rate.
Delhi Capitals are in fifth, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, who also have the same number of points as DC, but an inferior NRR.
IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Venues, Live Streaming Info
Most successful sides Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom of the table. While CSK still have slim chance like KKR, MI are already out of contention in the playoffs race.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after LSG vs GT on 10 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|0.376
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|0.385
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0.326
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|-0.115
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|0.150
|6.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.031
|7.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|-0.057
|8.
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.231
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|0.028
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|2
|9
|0
|0
|4
|-0.894
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|11
|618
|116
|152.21
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|12
|459
|103*
|140.36
|2
|2
|3.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|12
|389
|96
|132.76
|3
|0
|4.
|Shubman Gill
|12
|384
|96
|137.14
|4
|0
|5.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|11
|381
|88*
|122.11
|3
|0
|6.
|David Warner (DC)
|9
|375
|92*
|156.90
|4
|0
|7.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|12
|355
|80
|137.59
|3
|0
|8.
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|12
|347
|55
|130.94
|3
|0
|9.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|11
|344
|87*
|131.80
|3
|0
|10.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|12
|336
|85
|129.23
|2
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|11
|22
|5/40
|7.25
|2
|2.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|12
|21
|5/18
|7.85
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|10
|18
|4/33
|8.72
|2
|4.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|11
|18
|4/14
|8.87
|2
|5.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|6.
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|8
|16
|3/25
|7.75
|0
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|12
|16
|3/25
|7.87
|0
|8.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|10
|16
|5/25
|7.96
|1
|9.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|9
|16
|3/20
|8.75
|0
|10.
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|12
|15
|4/24
|6.79
|1
