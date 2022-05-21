IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After MI vs DC on 21 May

Delhi Capitals suffered a 5-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai handing Royal Challengers Bangalore the fourth and final spot in the playoff.

So, DC joined six other teams in Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hydeabad, Chennai Super Kings and MI, who were already out of the race for a playoff spot, out of IPL 2022.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after MI vs DC on 21 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 10 4 0 0 20 0.316 2. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 0.298 3. Lucknow Super Giants (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 0.251 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q) 14 8 6 0 0 16 -0.253 5. Delhi Capitals 14 7 6 0 0 14 0.204 6. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 0 0 12 0.146 7. Punjab Kings 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.043 8. Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.230 9. Chennai Super Kings 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.203 10. Mumbai Indians 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.506

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 14 629 116 146.96 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 14 537 103* 135.26 3 2 3. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 14 502 140* 149.40 3 1 4. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 14 443 96 130.67 3 0 5. David Warner (DC) 12 432 92* 150.52 5 0 6. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 13 421 88* 122.74 3 0 7. Ishan Kishan (MI) 14 418 81* 120.11 3 0 8. Hardik Pandya (GT) 13 413 87* 131.52 4 0 9. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 14 406 59 133.55 4 0 10. Shubman Gill (GT) 14 403 96 133.88 4 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 14 26 5/40 7.76 2 2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 14 24 5/18 7.38 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 12 22 4/33 8.36 2 4. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 14 21 4/14 8.47 2 5. Umran Malik (SRH) 13 21 5/25 8.93 2 6. Rashid Khan (GT) 14 18 4/24 6.95 1 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 14 18 3/25 7.77 0 8. Harshal Patel (RCB) 13 18 4/33 7.68 1 9. T Natarajan (SRH) 11 18 3/10 9.44 0 10. Avesh Khan (LSG) 12 17 4/24 8.51 1