IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After MI vs DC on 21 May

Mumbai, May 21: New entrants Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals had already sealed their place in the IPL 2022 playoffs, and on Saturday (May 21), the fourth team also confirmed their place.
Delhi Capitals suffered a 5-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai handing Royal Challengers Bangalore the fourth and final spot in the playoff.
So, DC joined six other teams in Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hydeabad, Chennai Super Kings and MI, who were already out of the race for a playoff spot, out of IPL 2022.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after MI vs DC on 21 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|20
|0.316
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|0.298
|3.
|Lucknow Super Giants (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|0.251
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q)
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|-0.253
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|0.204
|6.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|0.146
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.043
|8.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.230
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.203
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.506
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|14
|629
|116
|146.96
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|14
|537
|103*
|135.26
|3
|2
|3.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|14
|502
|140*
|149.40
|3
|1
|4.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|14
|443
|96
|130.67
|3
|0
|5.
|David Warner (DC)
|12
|432
|92*
|150.52
|5
|0
|6.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|13
|421
|88*
|122.74
|3
|0
|7.
|Ishan Kishan (MI)
|14
|418
|81*
|120.11
|3
|0
|8.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|13
|413
|87*
|131.52
|4
|0
|9.
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|14
|406
|59
|133.55
|4
|0
|10.
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|14
|403
|96
|133.88
|4
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|14
|26
|5/40
|7.76
|2
|2.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|14
|24
|5/18
|7.38
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|12
|22
|4/33
|8.36
|2
|4.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|14
|21
|4/14
|8.47
|2
|5.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|13
|21
|5/25
|8.93
|2
|6.
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|14
|18
|4/24
|6.95
|1
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|14
|18
|3/25
|7.77
|0
|8.
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|13
|18
|4/33
|7.68
|1
|9.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|11
|18
|3/10
|9.44
|0
|10.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|12
|17
|4/24
|8.51
|1
