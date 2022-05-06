IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After MI vs GT on 06 May 2022

However, Hardik Pandya's side still sit on the top of the points table with most number of points. Fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants sit in second spot with second most number of points on board.

Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 6 wins in 10 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore also with similar number of wins make up the top four.

Delhi Capitals are in the fifth position in points table followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have the same number of points as DC, but an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the next spot followed by the most successful sides in IPL - defending champions Chennai Super Kings are in ninth, while record champions Mumbai Indians still sit in tenth spot with just two wins.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after MI vs GT on 06 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.120 2. Lucknow Super Giants 10 7 3 0 0 14 0.397 3. Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.340 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 6 5 0 0 12 -0.444 5. Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.641 6. Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.325 7. Punjab Kings 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.229 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 0 0 8 0.060 9. Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.431 10. Mumbai Indians 10 2 8 0 0 4 -0.725

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 10 588 116 150.76 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 10 451 103* 145.01 2 2 3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 10 369 88* 124.66 3 0 4. David Warner (DC) 8 356 92* 156.82 4 0 5. Hardik Pandya (GT) 10 333 87* 134.27 3 0 6. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 10 331 75 134.00 2 0 7. Tilak Varma (MI) 10 328 61 136.66 2 0 8. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 10 324 85 133.33 2 0 9. Shubman Gill (GT) 11 321 96 138.96 3 0 10. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 11 316 96 130.04 2 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 10 19 5/40 7.27 2 2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 10 18 4/14 8.42 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 9 17 4/33 8.27 2 4. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0 5. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 11 16 4/20 8.21 1 6. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 10 15 4/23 7.15 1 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 11 15 3/25 8.29 0 8. Umran Malik (SRH) 10 15 5/25 8.92 2 9. Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 7 14 3/25 7.85 0 10. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 8 14 3/20 8.73 0