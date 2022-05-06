IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After MI vs GT on 06 May 2022

Mumbai, May 6: New entrants Gujarat Titans missed out on the chance to seal a playoff spot following a 5-run loss to Mumbai Indians in match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (May 6).
However, Hardik Pandya's side still sit on the top of the points table with most number of points. Fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants sit in second spot with second most number of points on board.
Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 6 wins in 10 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore also with similar number of wins make up the top four.
Delhi Capitals are in the fifth position in points table followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have the same number of points as DC, but an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).
Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the next spot followed by the most successful sides in IPL - defending champions Chennai Super Kings are in ninth, while record champions Mumbai Indians still sit in tenth spot with just two wins.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after MI vs GT on 06 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0.120
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0.397
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0.340
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.444
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.641
|6.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.325
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.229
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|0.060
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.431
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|-0.725
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|10
|588
|116
|150.76
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|10
|451
|103*
|145.01
|2
|2
|3.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|10
|369
|88*
|124.66
|3
|0
|4.
|David Warner (DC)
|8
|356
|92*
|156.82
|4
|0
|5.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|10
|333
|87*
|134.27
|3
|0
|6.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|10
|331
|75
|134.00
|2
|0
|7.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|10
|328
|61
|136.66
|2
|0
|8.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|10
|324
|85
|133.33
|2
|0
|9.
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|11
|321
|96
|138.96
|3
|0
|10.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|11
|316
|96
|130.04
|2
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|10
|19
|5/40
|7.27
|2
|2.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|10
|18
|4/14
|8.42
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|9
|17
|4/33
|8.27
|2
|4.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|5.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|11
|16
|4/20
|8.21
|1
|6.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|10
|15
|4/23
|7.15
|1
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|11
|15
|3/25
|8.29
|0
|8.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|10
|15
|5/25
|8.92
|2
|9.
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|7
|14
|3/25
|7.85
|0
|10.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|8
|14
|3/20
|8.73
|0
