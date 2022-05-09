IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After MI vs KKR on 09 May

Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 11 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore sit in the fourth position with same number of points as RR, but the Bangalore-based side have a negative Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals are in fifth, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, who also have the same number of points as DC, but an inferior NRR.

On Monday (May 9), two-time champions KKR defeated record champions Mumbai Indians by 52 runs at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

With that win, KKR move above PBKS and Chennai Super Kings to seventh and keep their slim hopes alive for a playoff spot along with CSK, while MI continue their stay at the foot of the table with just 4 points on board.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after MI vs KKR on 09 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Lucknow Super Giants 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.703 2. Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.120 3. Rajasthan Royals 11 7 4 0 0 14 0.326 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 0 0 14 -0.115 5. Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 0 10 0.150 6. Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.031 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.057 8. Punjab Kings 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.231 9. Chennai Super Kings 11 4 7 0 0 8 0.028 10. Mumbai Indians 11 2 9 0 0 4 -0.894

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 11 618 116 152.21 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 11 451 103* 145.01 2 2 3. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 12 389 96 132.76 3 0 4. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 11 381 88* 122.11 3 0 5. David Warner (DC) 9 375 92* 156.90 4 0 6. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 11 344 80 138.70 3 0 7. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 12 336 85 129.23 2 0 8. Tilak Varma (MI) 11 334 61 136.32 2 0 9. Hardik Pandya (GT) 10 333 87* 134.27 3 0 10. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 11 331 75 132.40 2 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 11 22 5/40 7.25 2 2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 12 21 5/18 7.85 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 10 18 4/33 8.72 2 4. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 11 18 4/14 8.87 2 5. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0 6. Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 8 16 3/25 7.75 0 7. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 9 16 3/20 8.79 0 8. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 10 15 4/23 7.15 1 9. Mohammed Shami (GT) 11 15 3/25 8.29 0 10. Umran Malik (SRH) 11 15 5/25 9.10 2