IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After MI vs KKR on 09 May

Mumbai, May 9: New entrants Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans sit on the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 8 wins in 11 matches, separated only by Net Run Rate (NRR).
Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 11 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore sit in the fourth position with same number of points as RR, but the Bangalore-based side have a negative Net Run Rate.
Delhi Capitals are in fifth, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, who also have the same number of points as DC, but an inferior NRR.
On Monday (May 9), two-time champions KKR defeated record champions Mumbai Indians by 52 runs at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Playoffs: Qualified Teams, Time Table, Live Streaming Info, Record at Venues
With that win, KKR move above PBKS and Chennai Super Kings to seventh and keep their slim hopes alive for a playoff spot along with CSK, while MI continue their stay at the foot of the table with just 4 points on board.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after MI vs KKR on 09 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0.703
|2.
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0.120
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0.326
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|-0.115
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|0.150
|6.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.031
|7.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|-0.057
|8.
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.231
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|0.028
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|2
|9
|0
|0
|4
|-0.894
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|11
|618
|116
|152.21
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|11
|451
|103*
|145.01
|2
|2
|3.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|12
|389
|96
|132.76
|3
|0
|4.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|11
|381
|88*
|122.11
|3
|0
|5.
|David Warner (DC)
|9
|375
|92*
|156.90
|4
|0
|6.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|11
|344
|80
|138.70
|3
|0
|7.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|12
|336
|85
|129.23
|2
|0
|8.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|11
|334
|61
|136.32
|2
|0
|9.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|10
|333
|87*
|134.27
|3
|0
|10.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|11
|331
|75
|132.40
|2
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|11
|22
|5/40
|7.25
|2
|2.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|12
|21
|5/18
|7.85
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|10
|18
|4/33
|8.72
|2
|4.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|11
|18
|4/14
|8.87
|2
|5.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|6.
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|8
|16
|3/25
|7.75
|0
|7.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|9
|16
|3/20
|8.79
|0
|8.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|10
|15
|4/23
|7.15
|1
|9.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|11
|15
|3/25
|8.29
|0
|10.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|11
|15
|5/25
|9.10
|2
