Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After PBKS vs LSG on 29 April 2022

By
Lucknow Super Giants registered their sixth win of the season on April 29
Lucknow Super Giants registered their sixth win of the season on April 29

Pune, April 29: New entrants Gujarat Titans sit comfortably on the top of the IPL 2022 points table after 7 wins in 8 matches, while fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants registered a 20-run victory over Punjab Kings to join Rajasthan Royals for teams with 6 wins this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the next two spots in fourth and fifth with 10 points each. PBKS, who had a chance to climb up the points table, still sit in seventh spot with 8 points, below Delhi Capitals, who also have same number of points, but a better NRR.

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered back-to-back defeats to take the eighth spot with just 6 points on board. However, they are better off than the most successful sides in the IPL.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings and record champions Mumbai Indians sit at the wrong end of the table. Five-time champions MI sit at the foot of the table with no wins in 8 matches, while four-time winners CSK occupy the ninth spot with 2 wins in 8 matches.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after PBKS vs LSG on 28 April 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate
1. Gujarat Titans 8 7 1 0 0 14 0.371
2. Rajasthan Royals 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.561
3. Lucknow Super Giants 9 6 3 0 0 12 0.408
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.600
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.572
6. Delhi Capitals 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.695
7. Punjab Kings 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.470
8. Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.006
9. Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.538
10. Mumbai Indians 8 0 8 0 0 0 -1.000

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s
1. Jos Buttler (RR) 8 499 116 159.42 2 3
2. KL Rahul (LSG) 9 374 103* 143.84 1 2
3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 9 308 88* 126.74 2 0
4. Hardik Pandya (GT) 7 305 87* 137.38 3 0
5. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 9 290 85 137.44 2 0
6. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 8 285 75 131.33 2 0
7. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 9 278 96 128.11 2 0
8. Tilak Varma (MI) 8 272 61 140.20 2 0
9. Quinton de Kock 9 271 80 131.55 2 0
10. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 9 263 64 178.91 3 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings
1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 8 18 5/40 7.09 2
2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 8 17 4/14 8.08 2
3. Umran Malik (SRH) 8 15 5/25 7.96 2
4. T Natarajan (SRH) 8 15 3/10 8.41 0
5. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 9 14 4/23 7.32 1
6. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 8 14 3/20 8.73 0
7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 8 13 3/25 7.53 0
8. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 9 13 4/20 8.16 1
9. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 8 13 4/38 8.27 1
10. Rahul Chahar (PBKS) 9 12 3/25 7.58 0
Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 43 April 30 2022, 03:30 PM
Gujarat
Bangalore
Predict Now
Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 23:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 29, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments