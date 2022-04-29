IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After PBKS vs LSG on 29 April 2022

Pune, April 29: New entrants Gujarat Titans sit comfortably on the top of the IPL 2022 points table after 7 wins in 8 matches, while fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants registered a 20-run victory over Punjab Kings to join Rajasthan Royals for teams with 6 wins this season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the next two spots in fourth and fifth with 10 points each. PBKS, who had a chance to climb up the points table, still sit in seventh spot with 8 points, below Delhi Capitals, who also have same number of points, but a better NRR.
Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered back-to-back defeats to take the eighth spot with just 6 points on board. However, they are better off than the most successful sides in the IPL.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings and record champions Mumbai Indians sit at the wrong end of the table. Five-time champions MI sit at the foot of the table with no wins in 8 matches, while four-time winners CSK occupy the ninth spot with 2 wins in 8 matches.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after PBKS vs LSG on 28 April 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|0.371
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|0.561
|3.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|0.408
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0.600
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|-0.572
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|0.695
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|-0.470
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-0.006
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|-0.538
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1.000
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|8
|499
|116
|159.42
|2
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|9
|374
|103*
|143.84
|1
|2
|3.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|9
|308
|88*
|126.74
|2
|0
|4.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|7
|305
|87*
|137.38
|3
|0
|5.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|9
|290
|85
|137.44
|2
|0
|6.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|8
|285
|75
|131.33
|2
|0
|7.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|9
|278
|96
|128.11
|2
|0
|8.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|8
|272
|61
|140.20
|2
|0
|9.
|Quinton de Kock
|9
|271
|80
|131.55
|2
|0
|10.
|Liam Livingstone (PBKS)
|9
|263
|64
|178.91
|3
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|8
|18
|5/40
|7.09
|2
|2.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|8
|17
|4/14
|8.08
|2
|3.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|8
|15
|5/25
|7.96
|2
|4.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|8
|15
|3/10
|8.41
|0
|5.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|9
|14
|4/23
|7.32
|1
|6.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|8
|14
|3/20
|8.73
|0
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|8
|13
|3/25
|7.53
|0
|8.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|9
|13
|4/20
|8.16
|1
|9.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|8
|13
|4/38
|8.27
|1
|10.
|Rahul Chahar (PBKS)
|9
|12
|3/25
|7.58
|0
