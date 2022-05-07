IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After PBKS vs RR and LSG vs KKR on 07 May

Mumbai, May 7: New entrants Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday (May 7) to move above Gujarat Titans to the top of the IPL 2022 points table. GT, who sit in second spot, have won 8 of their 11 matches so far.
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs as they sit in the third position with 8 wins in 11 matches.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fourth with 6 wins in 11 matches, but posses a lower Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to the chasing pack.
Delhi Capitals are in the fifth position in points table followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have the same number of points as DC, but an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).
KKR, who suffered a dent to their playoff hopes, occupy the next spot followed by the most successful sides in IPL - defending champions Chennai Super Kings in ninth, while record champions Mumbai Indians still sit in tenth spot with just two wins.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after PBKS vs RR and LSG vs KKR on 07 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0.703
|2.
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0.120
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0.326
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.444
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.641
|6.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.325
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.231
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-0.304
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.431
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|-0.725
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|11
|618
|116
|152.21
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|11
|451
|103*
|145.01
|2
|2
|3.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|11
|381
|88*
|122.11
|3
|0
|4.
|David Warner (DC)
|8
|356
|92*
|156.82
|4
|0
|5.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|11
|344
|80
|138.70
|3
|0
|6.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|10
|333
|87*
|134.27
|3
|0
|7.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|10
|331
|75
|134.00
|2
|0
|8.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|11
|330
|85
|130.95
|2
|0
|9.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|10
|328
|61
|136.66
|2
|0
|10.
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|11
|321
|55
|155.82
|2
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|11
|22
|5/40
|7.25
|2
|2.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|10
|18
|4/14
|8.42
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|10
|18
|4/33
|8.72
|2
|4.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|5.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|11
|16
|4/20
|8.21
|1
|6.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|10
|15
|4/23
|7.15
|1
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|10
|15
|3/25
|8.29
|0
|8.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|10
|15
|5/25
|8.92
|2
|9.
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|7
|14
|3/25
|7.85
|0
|10.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|9
|14
|4/24
|8.14
|1
