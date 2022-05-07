IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After PBKS vs RR and LSG vs KKR on 07 May

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs as they sit in the third position with 8 wins in 11 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fourth with 6 wins in 11 matches, but posses a lower Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to the chasing pack.

Delhi Capitals are in the fifth position in points table followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have the same number of points as DC, but an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).

KKR, who suffered a dent to their playoff hopes, occupy the next spot followed by the most successful sides in IPL - defending champions Chennai Super Kings in ninth, while record champions Mumbai Indians still sit in tenth spot with just two wins.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after PBKS vs RR and LSG vs KKR on 07 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Lucknow Super Giants 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.703 2. Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.120 3. Rajasthan Royals 11 7 4 0 0 14 0.326 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 6 5 0 0 12 -0.444 5. Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.641 6. Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.325 7. Punjab Kings 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.231 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.304 9. Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.431 10. Mumbai Indians 10 2 8 0 0 4 -0.725

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 11 618 116 152.21 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 11 451 103* 145.01 2 2 3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 11 381 88* 122.11 3 0 4. David Warner (DC) 8 356 92* 156.82 4 0 5. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 11 344 80 138.70 3 0 6. Hardik Pandya (GT) 10 333 87* 134.27 3 0 7. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 10 331 75 134.00 2 0 8. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 11 330 85 130.95 2 0 9. Tilak Varma (MI) 10 328 61 136.66 2 0 10. Sanju Samson (RR) 11 321 55 155.82 2 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 11 22 5/40 7.25 2 2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 10 18 4/14 8.42 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 10 18 4/33 8.72 2 4. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0 5. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 11 16 4/20 8.21 1 6. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 10 15 4/23 7.15 1 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 10 15 3/25 8.29 0 8. Umran Malik (SRH) 10 15 5/25 8.92 2 9. Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 7 14 3/25 7.85 0 10. Avesh Khan (LSG) 9 14 4/24 8.14 1