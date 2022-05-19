IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RCB vs GT on 19 May

Lucknow Super Giants in the second position also have qualified for the playoffs, but their position as the second-placed team hinges on Rajasthan Royals' result against Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (May 20).

Thursday's result takes RCB to the fourth spot, and also confirms Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings can not finish in the top four despite the two teams yet to play their remaining game. However, RCB, who have a poor run rate can be displaced of the fourth spot by one other side.

DC, currently in fifth with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to RCB, is very well-placed to finish the season in the top four if they beat bottom-placed Mumbai Indians on Saturday (May 21).

However, it's all over for PBKS, SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders, who joined bottom placed sides Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings out of the playoff race.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RCB vs GT on 19 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 10 4 0 0 20 0.316 2. Lucknow Super Giants (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 0.251 3. Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.304 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 8 6 0 0 16 -0.253 5. Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.255 6. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 0 0 12 0.146 7. Punjab Kings 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.043 8. Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.230 9. Chennai Super Kings 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.206 10. Mumbai Indians 13 3 10 0 0 6 -0.577

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 13 627 116 148.22 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 14 537 103* 135.26 3 2 3. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 14 502 140* 149.40 3 1 4. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 14 443 96 130.67 3 0 5. David Warner (DC) 11 427 92* 151.95 5 0 6. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 13 421 88* 122.74 3 0 7. Hardik Pandya (GT) 13 413 87* 131.52 4 0 8. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 13 406 59 133.55 4 0 9. Shubman Gill (GT) 14 403 96 133.88 4 0 10. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 14 401 85 134.56 3 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 14 24 5/18 7.38 2 2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 13 24 5/40 7.76 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 12 22 4/33 8.36 2 4. Umran Malik (SRH) 13 21 5/25 8.93 2 5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 13 20 4/14 8.45 2 6. Rashid Khan (GT) 14 18 4/24 6.95 1 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 13 18 3/25 7.77 0 8. Harshal Patel (RCB) 13 18 4/33 7.68 1 9. T Natarajan (SRH) 10 18 3/10 9.44 0 10. Avesh Khan (LSG) 12 17 4/24 8.51 1