IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RCB vs GT on 19 May

Mumbai, May 19: Table-topper Gujarat Titans, who have already sealed an IPL 2022 playoff spot as the top placed team, suffered an 8-wicket loss to top four hopefuls Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (May 19).
Lucknow Super Giants in the second position also have qualified for the playoffs, but their position as the second-placed team hinges on Rajasthan Royals' result against Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (May 20).
Thursday's result takes RCB to the fourth spot, and also confirms Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings can not finish in the top four despite the two teams yet to play their remaining game. However, RCB, who have a poor run rate can be displaced of the fourth spot by one other side.
DC, currently in fifth with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to RCB, is very well-placed to finish the season in the top four if they beat bottom-placed Mumbai Indians on Saturday (May 21).
However, it's all over for PBKS, SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders, who joined bottom placed sides Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings out of the playoff race.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RCB vs GT on 19 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|20
|0.316
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|0.251
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|0.304
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|-0.253
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|0.255
|6.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|0.146
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.043
|8.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.230
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|4
|9
|0
|0
|8
|-0.206
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|-0.577
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|13
|627
|116
|148.22
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|14
|537
|103*
|135.26
|3
|2
|3.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|14
|502
|140*
|149.40
|3
|1
|4.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|14
|443
|96
|130.67
|3
|0
|5.
|David Warner (DC)
|11
|427
|92*
|151.95
|5
|0
|6.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|13
|421
|88*
|122.74
|3
|0
|7.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|13
|413
|87*
|131.52
|4
|0
|8.
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|13
|406
|59
|133.55
|4
|0
|9.
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|14
|403
|96
|133.88
|4
|0
|10.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|14
|401
|85
|134.56
|3
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|14
|24
|5/18
|7.38
|2
|2.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|13
|24
|5/40
|7.76
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|12
|22
|4/33
|8.36
|2
|4.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|13
|21
|5/25
|8.93
|2
|5.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|13
|20
|4/14
|8.45
|2
|6.
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|14
|18
|4/24
|6.95
|1
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|13
|18
|3/25
|7.77
|0
|8.
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|13
|18
|4/33
|7.68
|1
|9.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|10
|18
|3/10
|9.44
|0
|10.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|12
|17
|4/24
|8.51
|1
