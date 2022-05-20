IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RR vs CSK on 20 May

Fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore will now wait on Delhi Capitals' result against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians on Saturday (May 21) as a win for Rishabh Pant's side, who possess a better Net Run Rate (NRR), will displace RCB to fifth position.

Meanwhile, it's all over when it comes to playoff hopes for sixth-place Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad along with bottom placed sides CSK and MI.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RR vs CSK on 20 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 10 4 0 0 20 0.316 2. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 0.298 3. Lucknow Super Giants (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 0.251 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 8 6 0 0 16 -0.253 5. Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.255 6. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 0 0 12 0.146 7. Punjab Kings 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.043 8. Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.230 9. Chennai Super Kings 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.203 10. Mumbai Indians 13 3 10 0 0 6 -0.577

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 14 629 116 146.96 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 14 537 103* 135.26 3 2 3. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 14 502 140* 149.40 3 1 4. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 14 443 96 130.67 3 0 5. David Warner (DC) 11 427 92* 151.95 5 0 6. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 13 421 88* 122.74 3 0 7. Hardik Pandya (GT) 13 413 87* 131.52 4 0 8. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 13 406 59 133.55 4 0 9. Shubman Gill (GT) 14 403 96 133.88 4 0 10. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 14 401 85 134.56 3 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 14 26 5/40 7.76 2 2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 14 24 5/18 7.38 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 12 22 4/33 8.36 2 4. Umran Malik (SRH) 13 21 5/25 8.93 2 5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 13 20 4/14 8.45 2 6. Rashid Khan (GT) 14 18 4/24 6.95 1 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 13 18 3/25 7.77 0 8. Harshal Patel (RCB) 13 18 4/33 7.68 1 9. T Natarajan (SRH) 10 18 3/10 9.44 0 10. Avesh Khan (LSG) 12 17 4/24 8.51 1