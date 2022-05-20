Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RR vs CSK on 20 May

By
R Ashwin took Rajasthan Royals to second place finish in IPL 2022 points table
R Ashwin took Rajasthan Royals to second place finish in IPL 2022 points table

Mumbai, May 20: Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals joined new entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 playoffs after a 5-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (May 20).

Fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore will now wait on Delhi Capitals' result against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians on Saturday (May 21) as a win for Rishabh Pant's side, who possess a better Net Run Rate (NRR), will displace RCB to fifth position.

Meanwhile, it's all over when it comes to playoff hopes for sixth-place Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad along with bottom placed sides CSK and MI.

IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Venues, Live Streaming InfoIPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Venues, Live Streaming Info

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RR vs CSK on 20 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate
1. Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 10 4 0 0 20 0.316
2. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 0.298
3. Lucknow Super Giants (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 0.251
4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 8 6 0 0 16 -0.253
5. Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.255
6. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 0 0 12 0.146
7. Punjab Kings 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.043
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.230
9. Chennai Super Kings 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.203
10. Mumbai Indians 13 3 10 0 0 6 -0.577
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal lead the Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after match 68 in IPL 2022
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal lead the Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after match 68 in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s
1. Jos Buttler (RR) 14 629 116 146.96 3 3
2. KL Rahul (LSG) 14 537 103* 135.26 3 2
3. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 14 502 140* 149.40 3 1
4. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 14 443 96 130.67 3 0
5. David Warner (DC) 11 427 92* 151.95 5 0
6. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 13 421 88* 122.74 3 0
7. Hardik Pandya (GT) 13 413 87* 131.52 4 0
8. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 13 406 59 133.55 4 0
9. Shubman Gill (GT) 14 403 96 133.88 4 0
10. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 14 401 85 134.56 3 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings
1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 14 26 5/40 7.76 2
2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 14 24 5/18 7.38 2
3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 12 22 4/33 8.36 2
4. Umran Malik (SRH) 13 21 5/25 8.93 2
5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 13 20 4/14 8.45 2
6. Rashid Khan (GT) 14 18 4/24 6.95 1
7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 13 18 3/25 7.77 0
8. Harshal Patel (RCB) 13 18 4/33 7.68 1
9. T Natarajan (SRH) 10 18 3/10 9.44 0
10. Avesh Khan (LSG) 12 17 4/24 8.51 1
Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 69 May 21 2022, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Delhi
Predict Now
Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 23:18 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments