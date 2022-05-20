IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RR vs CSK on 20 May

Mumbai, May 20: Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals joined new entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 playoffs after a 5-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (May 20).
Fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore will now wait on Delhi Capitals' result against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians on Saturday (May 21) as a win for Rishabh Pant's side, who possess a better Net Run Rate (NRR), will displace RCB to fifth position.
Meanwhile, it's all over when it comes to playoff hopes for sixth-place Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad along with bottom placed sides CSK and MI.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RR vs CSK on 20 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|20
|0.316
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|0.298
|3.
|Lucknow Super Giants (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|0.251
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|-0.253
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|0.255
|6.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|0.146
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.043
|8.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.230
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.203
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|-0.577
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|14
|629
|116
|146.96
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|14
|537
|103*
|135.26
|3
|2
|3.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|14
|502
|140*
|149.40
|3
|1
|4.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|14
|443
|96
|130.67
|3
|0
|5.
|David Warner (DC)
|11
|427
|92*
|151.95
|5
|0
|6.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|13
|421
|88*
|122.74
|3
|0
|7.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|13
|413
|87*
|131.52
|4
|0
|8.
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|13
|406
|59
|133.55
|4
|0
|9.
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|14
|403
|96
|133.88
|4
|0
|10.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|14
|401
|85
|134.56
|3
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|14
|26
|5/40
|7.76
|2
|2.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|14
|24
|5/18
|7.38
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|12
|22
|4/33
|8.36
|2
|4.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|13
|21
|5/25
|8.93
|2
|5.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|13
|20
|4/14
|8.45
|2
|6.
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|14
|18
|4/24
|6.95
|1
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|13
|18
|3/25
|7.77
|0
|8.
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|13
|18
|4/33
|7.68
|1
|9.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|10
|18
|3/10
|9.44
|0
|10.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|12
|17
|4/24
|8.51
|1
