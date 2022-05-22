IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After SRH vs PBKS on 22 May

Eliminated sides Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hydeabad, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai took the next six spots in the IPL 2022 points table.

On Sunday (May 22) in the last league stage match of IPL 2022, which also happened to be a dead-rubber, PBKS defeated SRH by 5 wickets, chasing 158 with 29 balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after SRH vs PBKS on 22 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 10 4 0 0 20 0.316 2. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 0.298 3. Lucknow Super Giants (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 0.251 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q) 14 8 6 0 0 16 -0.253 5. Delhi Capitals 14 7 6 0 0 14 0.204 6. Punjab Kings 14 7 7 0 0 14 0.126 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 0 0 12 0.146 8. Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 6 8 0 0 12 -0.379 9. Chennai Super Kings 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.203 10. Mumbai Indians 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.506

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 14 629 116 146.96 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 14 537 103* 135.26 3 2 3. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 14 502 140* 149.40 3 1 4. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 14 460 88* 122.66 3 0 5. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 14 443 96 130.67 3 0 6. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 14 437 70 182.08 4 0 7. David Warner (DC) 12 432 92* 150.52 5 0 8. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 14 426 75 133.12 2 0 9. Ishan Kishan (MI) 14 418 81* 120.11 3 0 10. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) 14 413 76 158.23 3 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 14 26 5/40 7.76 2 2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 14 24 5/18 7.38 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 13 23 4/33 8.36 2 4. Umran Malik (SRH) 14 22 5/25 9.03 2 5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 14 21 4/14 8.47 2 6. Rashid Khan (GT) 14 18 4/24 6.95 1 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 13 18 3/25 7.77 0 8. Harshal Patel (RCB) 13 18 4/33 7.68 1 9. T Natarajan (SRH) 11 18 3/10 9.44 0 10. Avesh Khan (LSG) 12 17 4/24 8.51 1