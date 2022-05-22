IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After SRH vs PBKS on 22 May

Mumbai, May 22: Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the top four to book their spots in the IPL 2022 playoffs, which is scheduled to be held from Tuesday (May 24).
Eliminated sides Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hydeabad, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai took the next six spots in the IPL 2022 points table.
On Sunday (May 22) in the last league stage match of IPL 2022, which also happened to be a dead-rubber, PBKS defeated SRH by 5 wickets, chasing 158 with 29 balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after SRH vs PBKS on 22 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|20
|0.316
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|0.298
|3.
|Lucknow Super Giants (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|0.251
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q)
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|-0.253
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|0.204
|6.
|Punjab Kings
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|0.126
|7.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|0.146
|8.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|-0.379
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.203
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.506
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|14
|629
|116
|146.96
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|14
|537
|103*
|135.26
|3
|2
|3.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|14
|502
|140*
|149.40
|3
|1
|4.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|14
|460
|88*
|122.66
|3
|0
|5.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|14
|443
|96
|130.67
|3
|0
|6.
|Liam Livingstone (PBKS)
|14
|437
|70
|182.08
|4
|0
|7.
|David Warner (DC)
|12
|432
|92*
|150.52
|5
|0
|8.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|14
|426
|75
|133.12
|2
|0
|9.
|Ishan Kishan (MI)
|14
|418
|81*
|120.11
|3
|0
|10.
|Rahul Tripathi (SRH)
|14
|413
|76
|158.23
|3
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|14
|26
|5/40
|7.76
|2
|2.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|14
|24
|5/18
|7.38
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|13
|23
|4/33
|8.36
|2
|4.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|14
|22
|5/25
|9.03
|2
|5.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|14
|21
|4/14
|8.47
|2
|6.
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|14
|18
|4/24
|6.95
|1
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|13
|18
|3/25
|7.77
|0
|8.
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|13
|18
|4/33
|7.68
|1
|9.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|11
|18
|3/10
|9.44
|0
|10.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|12
|17
|4/24
|8.51
|1
