IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After SRH vs RCB on 08 May 2022

By
RCB register seventh win of IPL 2022, improve their NRR
RCB register seventh win of IPL 2022, improve their NRR

Mumbai, May 8: New entrants Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans sit on the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 8 wins in 11 matches, separated only by Net Run Rate (NRR).

Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 11 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore consolidated their position in fourth with a 67-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (May 8).

Delhi Capitals, who are in the fifth position in points table, have a great chance to strengthen their position later on Sunday (May 8) as they can create a gap from the chasing SRH and Punjab Kings, who also have the same number of points as DC, but an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the next spot followed by the most successful sides in IPL - defending champions Chennai Super Kings in ninth, while record champions Mumbai Indians still sit in tenth spot with just two wins.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after SRH vs RCB on 08 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate
1. Lucknow Super Giants 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.703
2. Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.120
3. Rajasthan Royals 11 7 4 0 0 14 0.326
4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 0 0 14 -0.115
5. Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.641
6. Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.031
7. Punjab Kings 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.231
8. Kolkata Knight Riders 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.304
9. Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.431
10. Mumbai Indians 10 2 8 0 0 4 -0.725
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal still lead the Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal still lead the Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s
1. Jos Buttler (RR) 11 618 116 152.21 3 3
2. KL Rahul (LSG) 11 451 103* 145.01 2 2
3. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 12 389 96 132.76 3 0
4. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 11 381 88* 122.11 3 0
5. David Warner (DC) 8 356 92* 156.82 4 0
6. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 11 344 80 138.70 3 0
7. Hardik Pandya (GT) 10 333 87* 134.27 3 0
8. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 11 331 75 132.40 2 0
9. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 11 330 85 130.95 2 0
10. Tilak Varma (MI) 10 328 61 136.66 2 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings
1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 11 22 5/40 7.25 2
2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 12 21 5/18 7.85 2
3. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 10 18 4/14 8.42 2
4. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 10 18 4/33 8.72 2
5. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0
6. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 10 15 4/23 7.15 1
7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 11 15 3/25 8.29 0
8. Umran Malik (SRH) 11 15 5/25 9.10 2
9. Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 7 14 3/25 7.85 0
10. Harshal Patel (RCB) 11 14 3/35 7.64 0
Comments

Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 19:32 [IST]
