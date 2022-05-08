IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After SRH vs RCB on 08 May 2022

Mumbai, May 8: New entrants Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans sit on the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 8 wins in 11 matches, separated only by Net Run Rate (NRR).
Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 11 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore consolidated their position in fourth with a 67-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (May 8).
Delhi Capitals, who are in the fifth position in points table, have a great chance to strengthen their position later on Sunday (May 8) as they can create a gap from the chasing SRH and Punjab Kings, who also have the same number of points as DC, but an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).
Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the next spot followed by the most successful sides in IPL - defending champions Chennai Super Kings in ninth, while record champions Mumbai Indians still sit in tenth spot with just two wins.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after SRH vs RCB on 08 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0.703
|2.
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0.120
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0.326
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|-0.115
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.641
|6.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.031
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.231
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-0.304
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.431
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|-0.725
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|11
|618
|116
|152.21
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|11
|451
|103*
|145.01
|2
|2
|3.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|12
|389
|96
|132.76
|3
|0
|4.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|11
|381
|88*
|122.11
|3
|0
|5.
|David Warner (DC)
|8
|356
|92*
|156.82
|4
|0
|6.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|11
|344
|80
|138.70
|3
|0
|7.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|10
|333
|87*
|134.27
|3
|0
|8.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|11
|331
|75
|132.40
|2
|0
|9.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|11
|330
|85
|130.95
|2
|0
|10.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|10
|328
|61
|136.66
|2
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|11
|22
|5/40
|7.25
|2
|2.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|12
|21
|5/18
|7.85
|2
|3.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|10
|18
|4/14
|8.42
|2
|4.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|10
|18
|4/33
|8.72
|2
|5.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|6.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|10
|15
|4/23
|7.15
|1
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|11
|15
|3/25
|8.29
|0
|8.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|11
|15
|5/25
|9.10
|2
|9.
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|7
|14
|3/25
|7.85
|0
|10.
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|11
|14
|3/35
|7.64
|0
