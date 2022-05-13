IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RCB vs PBKS on 13 May

Mumbai, May 13: New entrants Gujarat Titans sit at the top of the points table and have already booked an IPL 2022 playoffs spot, while fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, who sit in the second position, also are a win away from sealing a top four spot.
Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 12 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore missed out on the chance to go above RR following a huge loss to Punjab Kings on Friday (May 13) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Despite the result RCB still sit in the fourth position, but had a big dent to their already negative Net Run Rate (NRR). PBKS, on the other hand, kept their playoff hopes alive as the 54-run win took them level on points with Delhi Capitals, who are in fifth.
Sunrisers Hyderabad in seventh will take on eighth-paced Kolkata Knight Riders clash on Saturday (May 14), who will be playing in a do-or-die clash to keep their slim chances of finishing in the top four alive.
Meanwhile, the most successful sides in IPL, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are out of contention from the playoff race as they are stuck the foot of the points table.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RCB vs PBKS on 13 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|0.376
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|0.385
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|0.228
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|-0.323
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|0.210
|6.
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|0.023
|7.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.031
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|-0.057
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|-0.181
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.613
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|12
|625
|116
|149.88
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|12
|459
|103*
|140.36
|2
|2
|3.
|David Warner (DC)
|10
|427
|92*
|152.18
|5
|0
|4.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|12
|402
|88*
|122.11
|3
|0
|5.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|13
|399
|96
|132.55
|3
|0
|6.
|Liam Livingstone (PBKS)
|12
|385
|70
|180.75
|4
|0
|7.
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|12
|384
|96
|137.14
|4
|0
|8.
|Tilkak Varma (MI)
|12
|368
|61
|132.85
|2
|0
|9.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|12
|355
|80
|137.59
|3
|0
|10.
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|12
|347
|55
|130.94
|3
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|13
|23
|5/18
|7.48
|2
|2.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|12
|23
|5/40
|7.54
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|11
|21
|4/33
|8.39
|2
|4.
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|12
|18
|4/33
|7.72
|1
|5.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|12
|18
|4/14
|8.71
|2
|6.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|7.
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|8
|16
|3/25
|7.75
|0
|8.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|12
|16
|3/25
|7.87
|0
|9.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|10
|16
|5/25
|7.96
|1
|10.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|9
|16
|3/20
|8.70
|0
