IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RCB vs PBKS on 13 May

Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 12 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore missed out on the chance to go above RR following a huge loss to Punjab Kings on Friday (May 13) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Despite the result RCB still sit in the fourth position, but had a big dent to their already negative Net Run Rate (NRR). PBKS, on the other hand, kept their playoff hopes alive as the 54-run win took them level on points with Delhi Capitals, who are in fifth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in seventh will take on eighth-paced Kolkata Knight Riders clash on Saturday (May 14), who will be playing in a do-or-die clash to keep their slim chances of finishing in the top four alive.

Meanwhile, the most successful sides in IPL, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are out of contention from the playoff race as they are stuck the foot of the points table.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RCB vs PBKS on 13 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 0.376 2. Lucknow Super Giants 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.385 3. Rajasthan Royals 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.228 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 0 0 14 -0.323 5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.210 6. Punjab Kings 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.023 7. Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.031 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.057 9. Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.181 10. Mumbai Indians 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.613

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 12 625 116 149.88 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 12 459 103* 140.36 2 2 3. David Warner (DC) 10 427 92* 152.18 5 0 4. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 12 402 88* 122.11 3 0 5. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 13 399 96 132.55 3 0 6. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 12 385 70 180.75 4 0 7. Shubman Gill (GT) 12 384 96 137.14 4 0 8. Tilkak Varma (MI) 12 368 61 132.85 2 0 9. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 12 355 80 137.59 3 0 10. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 12 347 55 130.94 3 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 13 23 5/18 7.48 2 2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 12 23 5/40 7.54 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 11 21 4/33 8.39 2 4. Harshal Patel (RCB) 12 18 4/33 7.72 1 5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 12 18 4/14 8.71 2 6. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0 7. Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 8 16 3/25 7.75 0 8. Mohammed Shami (GT) 12 16 3/25 7.87 0 9. Avesh Khan (LSG) 10 16 5/25 7.96 1 10. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 9 16 3/20 8.70 0