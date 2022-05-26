IPL 2022: Watch out for him! Kohli, Karthik laud Rajat Patidar's unbeaten century

Patidar set the win up for the Challengers, smashing his maiden unbeaten ton. Riding on the Indore batsman's unbeaten 112 off 54, RCB set up a strong total against the Lucknow Super Giants. The bowlers went on to defend the total in front of a festive Eden Gardens crowd to seal their place in Qualifier 2 and end Lucknow's campaign.

Who is Rajat Patidar? Know all about RCB's century-maker in the IPL 2022 Eliminator against LSG

Patidar's innings earned him the man-of-the-match award. Lauding the 28-year-old's explosive knock, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli warned opponents to watch out for the player.

Speaking exclusively on RCB's Game Day segment, Kohli heaped praise on the uncapped batsman for his match-winning knock. "That was one of the best innings I've ever seen under pressure by Rajat Patidar, and I've seen many. That level of striking in this game is some level of batting. Watch out for him," said Kohli.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik, who enjoyed an unbroken stand with Patidar in the middle, said Patidar's outstanding innings, made his job easier. Speaking on RCB's Game Day segment, wicketkeeper-batsman Kartik said, "It was probably the best innings by an uncapped player that I've seen. Outstanding batting. He is very cool, calm, and has a shy personality.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2022 Eliminator: Rajat Patidar century leads Royal Challengers to Qualifier 2, to meet RR

"It shows in his batting, you get the feeling that he is lazy but that is just his personality. Lovely guy, hardworking with a shy personality. Rajat Patidar played some great shots and made my job easier, that's a key factor in a good team," signed off Karthik.

Challengers, who entered the playoffs in the eleventh hour, churned out a stellar performance in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens. With the 65,000 crowd cheering for the Bangalore team, Patidar treated the crowd to some explosive shots.

RCB, who are yet to lift their maiden IPL trophy, will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. The winner of the match will then take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL finals. Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for Super Giants, who entered the playoffs in their maiden IPL season.