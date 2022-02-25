IPL 2022: Who is the most popular IPL player? Which is the most popular IPL team? This study finds answers!

A study by IPLomania has given us some answers to those questions and let’s check out them.

1 Most popular player in the IPL

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians captain has been voted as the most popular cricketer in the entire IPL. He has led the Mumbai outfit to 5 IPL titles, and has earned a name as a shrewd captain. Moreover, now Rohit is India captain in all three formats now and that has increased his value and following even further.

Virat Kohli: The former India and RCB captain is the second name in the chart. Kohli has not won any IPL title while he was in charge of the Royal Challengers Bangalore from IPL 2013 to IPL 2021. But he has given us some thrilling moments as batsman and remains the most successful run-getter in the IPL with 6283 runs, the only player to have crossed the 6000-mark.

MS Dhoni: The former India and the current Chennai Super Kings captain is No 3 on the list. Dhoni has led the CSK to four IPL titles, the second most successful team in the IPL behind the Mumbai Indians, but No 1 in terms of winning ratio. Under Dhoni they have failed only once to reach the knockout phase in IPL 2020 and Dhoni is also the 8th highest run-getter with 4746 runs in the IPL. He has also captained and kept wickets for CSK with customary calmness.

2 Most popular teams in the IPL

1 Chennai Super Kings: While Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, might be the most popular player, the most popular IPL team is Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. It is no real surprise because the CSK is a franchise that has immense fan following from across the world, and the team has also maintained the fan connect. Of course, the presence of MS Dhoni, one of the all-time fan favourites, has also helped their case.

2 Mumbai Indians: Similar to CSK, the MI are also a successful franchise with 5 titles, and also have an array of stars who have performed consistently over the years. As a team too, the MI have constantly engaged with their fan base through an active social media branch and that has kept the following ever interested. Then there is that little factor of the presence of a magnetic cricketer like Rohit Sharma.

3 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Unlike Mumbai or Chennai, the RCB have not won anything in the IPL so far, save for a couple of appearances in the final. Notwithstanding that underwhelming effort, the RCB continue to be a favourite team among fans, and of course there are those inevitable trolls too about their lack of success.

But over the years the RCB have also benefited by the presence of Virat Kohli, the one-time undisputed captain of India across the formats and by some mile the best batsman in the the contemporary cricket. Even a lean patch has not really dwindled the image of Kohli or his following and that has its resonance in the RCB brand too.