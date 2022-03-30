IPL 2022: YuppTV to stream in more than 100 countries

As per information received, IPL 2022 season matches would be telecast across the following regions on YuppTV -- Australia, Continental Europe, South East Asia (Except Singapore), Malaysia, Central & South America, Central Asia, Pacific Islands, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Japan, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

"Cricket has always been a massive crowd-puller and IPL has reimagined the format and the excitement associated with it. In alignment with the objective of bringing cricket to the masses, we are delighted to be the streaming platform of choice in expanding the outreach to 114 nations across the globe," said Yupp TV Founder & CEO Uday Reddy.

"We are ensuring that our robust backend technology will support uninterrupted, real-time streaming of the sport that put India on the world map with respect to international leagues," he added.

Five matches have been completed so far in IPL 2022 with the Sanju-Samson led Rajasthan Royals crushing Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last night's fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.

Sanju Samson led the team from the front while Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal shined on their debut for the Royals and helped their side register an emphatic 61-run win over listless SRH in the opening game at the MCA Stadium. Put into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 210 for six in their stipulated 20 overs before sretricting the opposition to a paltry 149 for seven.

The IPL 2022 season began with a bang on March 26 with Kolkata Knight Riders beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The cash-rich Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sanctioned global T20-based franchise tournament which features the addition of two more teams will go on till May 29 with a total of 74 matches played over 65 days.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has announced the release of the Invitation to Tender for Media Rights to the IPL seasons 2023-2027.

IPL Media Rights Tender: BCCI invites applications for broadcasting IPL 2023-2027 season

The IPL Governing Council invited bids from reputed entities to acquire the Media Rights for the tournament through a tender process.

While announcing the release of the tender for the upcoming seasons, BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted, "I'm pleased to announce that @BCCI has issued the tender document for @IPL media rights for seasons 2023-27. With 2 new teams, more matches, more engagement, more venues, we are looking to take #TataIPL to newer and greater heights.