IPL 2023 Auction: Five players Royal Challengers Bangalore must try to buy in auction

1. Sam Curran (Base Price: Rs 2 Crore)

The England all-rounder did not participate in the last edition due to injury, but has performed whenever called up during his stints at Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. He has also had a fantastic run since his return from injury. He was named the player of the T20 World Cup 2022 final and also the Player of the Tournament, making him the player, who will be most sort after at the IPL auction.

In addition to his bowling, Curran's ability to finish games when required is something RCB will definitely need, but the England southpaw is expected to go way more than his base price, which may turn out to be a challenge for the Bangalore-based franchise, whose budget is on the lower side compared to the other teams. However, RCB can go for him if he is the only player they will be after at the auction.

Ideal Price: Rs 6-7 Crores

2. Sikandar Raza (Base Price: Rs 50 Lakh)

The Zimbabwe all-rounder will be another player who will be most sought after at the IPL auction following his fantastic year with the national side. His ability to roll his arm over when required, also being able to bowl the whole quota, along with his fearless batting, make him a big option for teams.

RCB may go for Raza if the chance arises and he is within their budget. With the cloud over Glenn Maxwell's fitness, RCB could definitely benefit by adding Raza to the squad. The 36-year-old can also be used alongside Maxwell if required and if RCB can manage to find the right balance with their main bowling options.

Ideal Price: Rs 1-3 Crore

3. Jaydev Unadkat (Base Price: Rs 50 Lakhs)

The left-arm pacer has travelled all around the IPL with different franchises including a stint at RCB earlier in his career. And following his consistent showing in the domestic circuit, Unadkat has got back in the reckoning for the national team.

Despite him being released by Mumbai Indians, Unadkat will be on the wish-list of many other teams heading into the auction. For RCB, he will add the left-arm pace option along with David Willey. But with foreign players limited to max four per team, RCB can use Unadkat as the seamer in case they can't land Sam Curran.

Ideal Price: Rs 1-2.5 Crore

4. Mayank Agarwal (Base Price: Rs 1 Crore)

The Indian opener, who captained Punjab Kings last season, was released after a poor campaign by the Punjab-based franchise. The opening batter had to bat down the order due to dip in form and thanks to with the numbers of openers at the disposal of PBKS.

However, the Karnataka batter can still play a vital role for many other franchises, including his hometown franchise RCB, where he made his IPL debut in 2011. It will be a homecoming and full-circle for Agarwal, who spent two seasons in RCB.

Although he has been out of reckoning in the India set up recently, Agarwal has had a decent outing in the domestic circuit with Karnataka, who he is set to lead in the Ranji Trophy. RCB, however, will only go for Agarwal if available at a reasonable price with right hand batting options also aplenty in their squad. Agarwal can also be the option for the future to fill Du Plessis void as opener and captain.

Ideal Price: Rs 1-3 Crore

5. Shreyas Gopal (Base Price: Rs 50 Lakhs)

The Karnataka leg-spinning all-rounder was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction, but could be handed a homecoming by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB will look to add the second leg spin option in case Wanindu Hasaranga, the first choice is out of form or has an injury. Along with the leg spin option, Gopal also can add runs with the bat when required.

Ideal Price: Rs 50 Lakhs to Rs 1 Crore