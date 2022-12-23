IPL 2023 Auction: Mukesh Kumar purchased by DC for INR 5.50 crore, wants to fulfil late father's dream

Mukesh Kumar, who is going through an amazing period of his career with the ball, will be making his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals, who bought him for INR 5.50 crore in the auction. He has been in the DC squad as a net bowler before, and now have joined them as a squad player.

He has been outstanding for Bengal, spearheading them towards a decent domestic outing last season. He continued that form this season and was called up to the Indian squad for the South Africa series in October.

The pacer played for India A in their tour to Bangladesh and got 9 wickets in the two test matches. His name has been going rounds and the pacer looks destined to play for India in coming months.

And before the auction, the pacer said that his father was his driving force, who passed away in recent years. His father was one of his biggest supporters and Mukesh wants to fulfill the dream of his late father to not just play in the IPL, but grow as a player and wear the India colours.

"Hope is everything. I had been called for trials by a few teams, but at that moment I was in Bangladesh for the India A series. It will be a huge thing for me to be selected in an IPL team because that was the dream of my father. He wanted to see me play in the IPL. So I hope that some or the other team picks me, and I get an opportunity to play," Mukesh said.

He will be hoping to shine whenever he gets opportunities for the Capitals next year. The 30-year-old has the ability and quality to perform at the higher stages, and it will be interesting to see how he manages the price tag pressure when he takes on the field.