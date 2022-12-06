Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2023: Start Date, Final Date, Teams, Broadcasters List - All You Need to Know

By
Defending champions Gujarat Titans to reportedly play host to IPL 2023 opener
Defending champions Gujarat Titans to reportedly play host to IPL 2023 opener

Bengaluru, December 6: It's that time of the year when fans get excited with the Indian Premier League (IPL) season fast approaching as the IPL 2023 auction is just a few weeks away.

The IPL 2023 auction is set to be held for the first time in Kerala as Kochi hosts the one day event on December 23. 991 players have registered their names for the auction and the list will be trimmed down ahead of the auction.

While the next season's mini auction is just around the corner, there have been reports on the potential start date and the IPL 2023 final date.

Cricbuzz has reported that the IPL 2023 could start either on March 31st 2023 or April 1st 2023 and they also add the IPL 2023 final could be held on May 28th 2023 or June 4th 2023, which could be very close to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final that is likely to be held from June 7-11.

The report also states that defending champions Gujarat Titans could play host for the IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

All the mentioned dates are citing reports and there is still no official dates announced by the BCCI for IPL nor the ICC for the WTC 2023 final.

The IPL 2023 Teams List

• Gujarat Titans

• Lucknow Super Giants

• Mumbai Indians

• Chennai Super Kings

• Punjab Kings

• Kolkata Knight Riders

• Delhi Capitals

• Sunrisers Hyderabad

• Royal Challengers Bangalore

• Rajasthan Royals

The IPL Broadcasters List

Country or Territory Channels & Live Streaming
India Star Sports & Viacom18
Afghanistan Ariana Television Network
Africa SuperSport
Australia Viacom18
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Bhutan YuppTV (Internet)
Canada Willow TV & Hotstar Canada
Caribbean Flow Sports
Central America YuppTV (Internet)
Central Asia YuppTV (Internet)
East Asia YuppTV (Internet)
Europe YuppTV (Internet)
Ireland Sky Sports
Malaysia Astro Cricket
Maldives YuppTV (Internet)
Arab League Middle East Times Internet
North Africa Times Internet
Nepal YuppTV (Internet)
New Zealand Sky Sport
Singapore StarHub (CH 238, CH 239) StarHub (Internet)
South Africa Viacom18
South America YuppTV (Internet)
South Asia Star Sports
Southeast Asia YuppTV (Internet)
Sri Lanka YuppTV (Internet) and Star Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport
United Kingdom Viacom18
United States Willow TV
Comments

MORE IPL 2023 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 21:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 6, 2022
Click to comments