Cricket IPL 2026 Auction: 8 Players Released, Rs 29.2 Crore Purse! How CSK can prepare for Mini Auction

Chennai Super Kings are set for a major shuffle ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction after a dismal 2025 campaign. The franchise is expected to part ways with several underperformers to free up funds and rebuild for next season.

Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement will clear Rs 9.75 crore from the wage bill, while the management is also planning to offload multiple players who failed to deliver.

Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Deepak Hooda headline the potential release list after inconsistent performances throughout IPL 2025.

Conway endured an inconsistent IPL 2025, scoring just 156 runs in six matches despite two fifties, failing to stabilize CSK's top order. Deepak Hooda had an even tougher season, managing only 31 runs in seven games and struggling with both form and fitness. Sam Curran's all-round returns disappointed, with just one wicket and most of his 114 runs coming in a single innings, making all three prime candidates for release.

Among others likely to be released are Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, and Shreyas Gopal. With these exits combined with Ashwin's departure, CSK are expected to enter the IPL 2026 mini auction, setting the stage for a significant squad overhaul.

After a series of poor performances over the last two years, the five-time IPL champions will be aiming for a revival in the upcoming season of the competition.

CSK Potential Release List: 8 Big Money Players, Rs 29.2 Crore in Purse

CSK can release as many as eight big-money signings ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, which will free up more than Rs 29 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction for them.

Ravichandran Ashwin - Rs 9.75 crore (Retired)

Devon Conway - Rs 6.25 crore

Rahul Tripathi - Rs 3.40 crore

Sam Curran - Rs 2.40 crore

Gurjapneet Singh - Rs 2.20 crore

Nathan Ellis - Rs 2 crore

Deepak Hooda - Rs 1.70 crore

Jamie Overton - Rs 1.50 crore

CSK Mid-Season Signings likely to be Retained

Chennai Super Kings roped in a few players in the IPL 2025 mid-season as replacements. Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel and Ayush Mhatre were roped in, who did significantly shine for them. Brevis and Mhatre are likely to be retained for the upcoming season. Although MyKhel tried to contact CSK in that matter, the franchise remained tightlipped on the proceedings.