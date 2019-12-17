IPL auction 2020: All you need to know: Date, Venue, TV timing, Total players to be sold, Purse available

1. How many players to be sold

A total of 332 players will go under the hammer including 143 foreign players and three cricketers from Associate nations. Initially, 971 players were registered for the auction but was pruned to 332 after the eight IPL franchises submitted their final list of interest. All eight teams combined have 73 slots to be filled.

2. Total purse

The eight teams have a combined purse of Rs 207.65 crore. And they can choose from 332 players. Seven players are in the highest Rs 2 crore category but none of them are Indians. Robin Uthappa is the Indian player with the highest base price at Rs 1.5 crore. There are 19 capped India players who will seeking their fortune in the auction.

3. Highest and lowest purse

Kings XI Punjab have the largest purse going into the auction - Rs 42.70 crore. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse at Rs 13.05 crore.

4. Players in demand

Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Noor Ahmad Lakanwal etc can attract intense bidding on Thursday. From the ‘desi' camp, we can expect Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sai Kishore, Rohan Kadam, Priyam Garg, G Periyaswami etc can create ripples in auction room.

5. TV timing

The auction ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held at Kolkata on December 19 and the city is hosting the event for the first time. It will be showed live on Star Sports Networks from 3.30 PM IST and will streamed on HotStar. You can also follow the blow-by-blow account in MyKhel as well.