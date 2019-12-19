IPL auction 2020: India U-19 stars Virat Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal sold for big money

Yashasvi Jaiswal was expected to trigger a bidding war and his name indeed brought to table many interested teams. Jaiswal recently became the youngest batsman to score a double hundred in first-class cricket. He smoked a double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai and also smacked 25 sixes in just six games. He was snaffled by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2 crore.

Virat Singh too was expected to find a taker in the IPL auction for a good prize and the Jharkhand lad was drafted in by Sunrisers Hyderabad by Sunrisers Hyderabad, their first buy of the day. Virat had a brilliant Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament peeling off 343 runs in 10 matches. In the Hazare Trophy, he made 335 runs in seven matches at 83.75 and at a strike rate of 100.60.

Ravi Bishnoi is a promising leg-spinner who picked up up 12 wickets in seven youth ODIs at an economy rate of 4.37. He was taken by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore from a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The India Under-19 captain Priyam Garg too was expected to create some ripples in the IPL auction. Starting from a base price of Rs 20 lakh, similar to all uncapped players, Garg was picked up by Rs 1.90 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad after getting into an intense battle with Rajasthan Royals.