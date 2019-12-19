IPL auction 2020: Kings XI Punjab appoints KL Rahul as captain for IPL 2020

"We are happy to appoint Rahul as our captain for the upcoming season. He has been through a lot in the last year or so and has now come back strongly," KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI on the day of the IPL auction in Kolkata.

"He has silenced his critics. You will get to see his ability not just as a batsman but also as a captain. He was our unanimous choice," he added.

KXIP had bought Rahul for a whopping Rs 11 crore ahead of the 2018 season.

Rahul's ascendancy to captaincy was expected after R Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals last month. Rahul has been in tremendous form of late with him striking a hundred in the second ODI against the West Indies at Visakhapatnam that helped India post a near 400-run total and score a series-levelling victory.