IPL Auction 2020: Live Updates: Teams set for bidding war as 338 players go under the hammer for the 13th edition of IPL

Bengaluru, Dec. 19: It’s that time of the year once again, when the players go under the hammer and the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams enter a bidding war to find the best combination.

The IPL auction, which is usually held a little later, is all set to be conducted in Kolkata this year. The auction, set to be held today (Thursday), will be a relatively low-key affair with eight teams set to bid for players within budget restrictions.

A total of 338 players will go under the hammer including 143 foreign players and three cricketers from Associate nations.

Initially, 971 players were registered for the auction but was pruned to 332 after the eight IPL franchises submitted their final list of interest. All eight teams combined have only 73 slots to be filled.

The eight teams have a combined purse of Rs 207.65 crore. Seven players are in the highest Rs 2 crore category but none of them are Indians. Robin Uthappa is the Indian player with the highest base price at Rs 1.5 crore.

While Kings XI Punjab have the largest purse heading into the auction - Rs 42.70 crore, defending champions Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse at Rs 13.05 crore.

The City of Joy is all set to host the auction for the first time ever and the auction for the 13th edition of the IPL will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 3:30pm IST.

