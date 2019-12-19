IPL auction 2020: Pat Cummins gets Rs 15.5 crore from KKR, becomes most expensive overseas player

Kolkata, December 19: Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in the history of IPL when he was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore in the auction ahead of the IPL 2020 here on Thursday (December 19).
The Australian fast bowler, who is having a very good year in international cricket, has beaten the mark set by England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was sold to Rising Pune SuperGiant for Rs 14.5 crore in 2017.
In fact, Cummins came so close to the all-time highest price for an individual player which Yuvraj Singh currently holds at Rs 16 crore. The former Indian all-rounder garnered that price in 2015 when he was picked up the Delhi Daredevils.
Other big quids buys in the IPL auction 2020 were South African all-rounder Chris Morris who was bought for Rs 10 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Glenn Maxwell, the Aussie all-rounder, was sold for Rs 10.75 crore to Kings XI Punjab.
England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was released by Kings XI Punjab, was sold for Rs 5.5 crore to Chennai Super Kings. India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was drafted in by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore.
Australia's ODI captain Aaron Finch was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here