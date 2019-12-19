IPL auction 2020: Pat Cummins gets Rs 15.5 crore from KKR, becomes most expensive overseas player

The Australian fast bowler, who is having a very good year in international cricket, has beaten the mark set by England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was sold to Rising Pune SuperGiant for Rs 14.5 crore in 2017.

In fact, Cummins came so close to the all-time highest price for an individual player which Yuvraj Singh currently holds at Rs 16 crore. The former Indian all-rounder garnered that price in 2015 when he was picked up the Delhi Daredevils.

Other big quids buys in the IPL auction 2020 were South African all-rounder Chris Morris who was bought for Rs 10 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Glenn Maxwell, the Aussie all-rounder, was sold for Rs 10.75 crore to Kings XI Punjab.

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was released by Kings XI Punjab, was sold for Rs 5.5 crore to Chennai Super Kings. India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was drafted in by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore.

Australia's ODI captain Aaron Finch was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore.