IPL Auction 2020: Watch out! These 5 players can trigger a bidding war

By
IPL Auction 2020: Watch these 5 players who will attract the team owners and coaches
Kolkata, December 19: The IPL 2020 auction will take place on Thursday (December 19) at Kolkata, a first in the city's history. The teams are ready with their final auction strategy to fill 73 slots from a total of 338 players who will go under the hammer.

Before the action kicks in, MyKhel takes a look at five players who can trigger a bidding war among the teams.

1. Shimron Hetmyer - Base Price: Rs 50 lakh

The West Indian left-hander was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after a lukewarm IPL 2019. But in the recent limited-over series against India, Hetmyer has been in tremendous touch and had a match-winning hundred in the first ODI at Chennai. The value of Hetmyer certainly might have gone up in the last week or so and the franchises might jostle for him.

2. Robin Uthappa - Base Price: Rs 1.5 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders let him go after an insipid IPL 2019 where he faced criticism for the inability to accelerate the pace. Uthappa has been in good touch for Kerala in the on-going domestic season and he still carries a lot of value as a wicket-keeper batsman who can do multiple roles in the batting line-up - from being an opener to middle-order batsman. Many teams will be interested in having such a classy, flexible batsman in their line-up.

3. Pat Cummins - Base Price: Rs 2 crore

The Australian pacer is a tremendous asset to any team and he is at the peak of his powers. He is quick and accurate and has IPL experience with Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils. His last appearance in IPL was in 2017 for Daredevils and had taken 15 wickets. There could be some demand for Cummins.

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal - Base Price: Rs 20 lakh

The Under-19 player had recently become the youngest batsman to score a double hundred in List A cricket when he achieved the feat in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jaiswal is set to lead India A in the upcoming tour to South Africa and he could garner a high price in the auction.

5. Glenn Maxwell - Base Price: Rs 2 crore

Maxwell had taken a break from the game to concentrate on his mental health. And he has returned to the field recently. Maxwell can change the complexion of the match in a matter of couple of overs and that ability will make him a sought-after player in the auction. Besides, the Australian is a wonderful fielder and a handy part-time spinner.

Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
