Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL behind closed doors an option, says Hardik Pandya

By Pti

New Delhi, April 26: India's flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday (April 25) batted for an IPL behind closed doors owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram chat with Dinesh Karthik, Hardik also said on a lighter note that one cup of coffee proved to very costly for him, referring to his controversial remark on TV show 'Koffee With Karan', which created a furore.

Speaking about the possibility of hosting the IPL without spectators, he said, "It will be different. We are used to playing with the crowd as the feel of competition comes with the crowd.

"I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that (IPL behind closed doors) happens, then it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home," Hardik said.

The all-rounder had his brother Krunal for company during the chat session.

Krunal also agreed with Hardik's view on IPL.

When the discussion turned to his controversial remark, Hardik said, "I don't drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me.

"I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee."

Both the Pandya brothers play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 8:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue