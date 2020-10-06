IPL is a proof that life is slowly getting back to normal

Nineteen matches have been completed so far and with the weekend double headers also having started, there is no dearth of drama and excitement (as evident from many matches finishing in Super Overs), despite the absence of fans, due to the COVID-19 protocols.

The cash-rich T20 league, which is one of the most popular in the world is being organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in co-operation with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

The tournament which began on September 19 is being held at three venues -- Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

With the Sharjah Cricket Stadium being a small venue in comaprison with the others, tall scores have been the order of the day.

Sharjah continues to be batsmen's paradise with run-fest

Of the 56 round-robin ties, Dubai will be hosting the maximum matches -- 24-- followed by Abu Dhabi (20) and Sharjah (12).

While hailing BCCI for giving the opportunity to conduct the tournament, Dubai Sports Council chairman Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the successful conduct of IPL is a growing proof that not only sports, but also every sphere of life in the UAE is getting back to normal.

HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has congratulated all the stakeholders for the scintillating start and organisational success of the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL). pic.twitter.com/lgVvx07bIZ — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) September 30, 2020

"Their (BCCI) confidence and trust is a badge of honour for us, and a tribute to the wisdom of our leadership as well as the great work done by our COVID-19 heroes in the first line of defence, and, of course, the co-operation of the members of the community.

Together, we've successfully checked the advance of the pandemic and re-opened every sphere of life, and the IPL is clear proof of that," he said.

Conducted strictly in a bio-bubble environment, the IPL 2020 will see a total of 60 matches in 54 days and will conclude on November 10 with the final scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Stadium.