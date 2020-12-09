IPL is top trending query on Google India Search 2020, Rashid Khan features in top 10 personalities

Last year, the top trending query on Google Search was 'ICC Cricket World Cup 2019' and a cricketing event once again takes the top spot in Google India's Year in Search.

IPL 2020, which was also the most searched news event, was followed by the coronavirus, US election results, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi (PM Kisan Scheme), Bihar election results and Delhi election results in the overall top trending query on the search engine giant Google.

The 13th edition of IPL, which due to the COVID-19 outbreak was held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10, witnessed a record-breaking 28 per cent increase in viewership compared to the last edition.

The IPL 2020 also topped the most searched sporting event in 2020. The cash-rich Indian cricket T20 league pipped the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, French Open, La Liga, Serie A, Australian Open, NBA, Europa League and UEFA Nations League, who all made up the top 10 most searched sporting event in India.

Meanwhile, the only sporting personality to make the top 10 searched personalities of 2020 in India, was Afghanisthan cricketer Rashid Khan, who also had a great IPL 2020 with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)