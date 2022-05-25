Cricket
IPL Playoffs: Results of Semifinal, Qualifiers, Eliminators and Finals of Every Indian Premier League Season

By

The Indian Premier League runs in a league format with the top four sides based on the points table standings after the round robin matches progressing to the playoff rounds or semifinal and final rounds.

In the first few editions in 2008, 2009 and 2010, the top four played in the semifinals to decide the final spots. In 2010, there was also a third-place playoff played between the losing semifinalists that season.

Since 2011 edition, the new way of Playoffs with four fixtures was coined to decide the winner of the cash-rich league. The Playoffs are divided into three matches to decide the finalist rather than two like previous editions.

This handed an advantage to the teams that finished in the top two positions in the points table at the end of the league phase. The top two would play the Qualifier 1 with the winner progressing directly to the final, while the loser had another chance to qualify via Qualifier 2.

In Qualifier 2, the loser of Qualifier 1 would face the winner of the Eliminator, which is contested by the third and fourth-placed teams on the points table. And the winner of Qualifier 2 would then face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final.

This rule has been in place since 2011, and in the 11 editions of the playoff rounds, the team winning the Eliminator has only reached the final three times and only once has the Eliminator winner gone on to lift the trophy.

Mumbai Indians hold the record for most IPL final wins
Mumbai Indians hold the record for most IPL final wins

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians has been the most successful side in IPL followed by four-time winners Chennai Super Kings and two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Now defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have won the title once.

CSK have reached the final 8 times, while MI has reached the summit clash 6 times followed by KKR and RCB, who have reached the final 3 times each. RCB have never won the final in their three attempts.

Here is a look at the all-time IPL Playoffs and knockout round matches with results:

Season Playoff/Knockout Round Match Result
2008 Semifinal 1 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils RR won by 105 runs
Semifinal 2 Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab CSK won by 9 wickets
Final Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals RR won by 3 wickets
2009 Semifinal 1 Deccan Chargers vs Delhi Daredevils DEC won by 6 wickets
Semifinal 2 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 6 wickets
Final Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore DEC won by 6 runs
2010 Semifinal 1 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore MI won by 35 runs
Semifinal 2 Chennai Super Kings vs Deccan Chargers CSK won by 38 runs
Third-Place Payoff Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 9 wickets
Final Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians CSK won by 22 runs
2011 Qualifier 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 6 wickets
Eliminator Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders MI won by 4 wickets
Qualifier 2 Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 43 runs
Final Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore CSK won by 58 runs
2012 Qualifier 1 Delhi Daredevils vs. Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 18 runs
Eliminator Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 38 runs
Qualifier 2 Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Daredevils CSK won by 86 runs
Final Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 5 wickets
2013 Qualifier 1 Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians CSK won by 48 runs
Eliminator Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad RR won by 4 wickets
Qualifier 2 Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals MI won by 4 wickets
Final Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians MI won by 23 runs
2014 Qualifier 1 Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 28 runs
Eliminator Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians CSK won by 7 wickets
Qualifier 2 Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings KXIP won by 24 runs
Final Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Kings XI Punjab KKR won by 3 wickets
2015 Qualifier 1 Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians MI won by 25 runs
Eliminator Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals RCB won by 71 runs
Qualifier 2 Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore CSK won by 3 wickets
Final Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings MI won by 41 runs
2016 Qualifier 1 Gujarat Lions vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 4 wickets
Eliminator Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders SRH won by 22 runs
Qualifier 2 Gujarat Lions vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won by 4 wickets
Final Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won by 8 runs
2017 Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians vs. Rising Pune Supergiant RPSG won by 20 runs
Eliminator Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 7 wickets (D/L)
Qualifier 2 Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders MI won by 6 wickets
Final Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Mumbai Indians MI won by 1 run
2018 Qualifier 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 2 wickets
Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals KKR won by 25 runs
Qualifier 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders SRH won by 14 runs
Final Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad CSK won by 8 wickets
2019 Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings MI won by 6 wickets
Eliminator Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad DC won by 2 wickets
Qualifier 2 Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals CSK won by 6 wickets
Final Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings MI won by 1 run
2020 Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals MI won by 57 runs
Eliminator Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore SRH won by 6 wickets
Qualifier 2 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad DC won by 17 runs
Final Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals MI won by 5 wickets
2021 Qualifier 1 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 4 wickets
Eliminator Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 4 wickets
Qualifier 2 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 3 wickets
Final Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders CSK won by 27 runs
2022 Qualifier 1 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals GT won by 7 wickets
Eliminator Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Yet to be played
Qualifier 2 Rajasthan Royals vs winner of Eliminator Yet to be played
Final Gujarat Titans vs winner of Qualifier 2 Yet to be played
Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 14:54 [IST]
