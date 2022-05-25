IPL Playoffs: Results of Semifinal, Qualifiers, Eliminators and Finals of Every Indian Premier League Season

The Indian Premier League runs in a league format with the top four sides based on the points table standings after the round robin matches progressing to the playoff rounds or semifinal and final rounds.
In the first few editions in 2008, 2009 and 2010, the top four played in the semifinals to decide the final spots. In 2010, there was also a third-place playoff played between the losing semifinalists that season.
Since 2011 edition, the new way of Playoffs with four fixtures was coined to decide the winner of the cash-rich league. The Playoffs are divided into three matches to decide the finalist rather than two like previous editions.
This handed an advantage to the teams that finished in the top two positions in the points table at the end of the league phase. The top two would play the Qualifier 1 with the winner progressing directly to the final, while the loser had another chance to qualify via Qualifier 2.
In Qualifier 2, the loser of Qualifier 1 would face the winner of the Eliminator, which is contested by the third and fourth-placed teams on the points table. And the winner of Qualifier 2 would then face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final.
This rule has been in place since 2011, and in the 11 editions of the playoff rounds, the team winning the Eliminator has only reached the final three times and only once has the Eliminator winner gone on to lift the trophy.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians has been the most successful side in IPL followed by four-time winners Chennai Super Kings and two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Now defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have won the title once.
CSK have reached the final 8 times, while MI has reached the summit clash 6 times followed by KKR and RCB, who have reached the final 3 times each. RCB have never won the final in their three attempts.
Here is a look at the all-time IPL Playoffs and knockout round matches with results:
|Season
|Playoff/Knockout Round
|Match
|Result
|2008
|Semifinal 1
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils
|RR won by 105 runs
|Semifinal 2
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
|CSK won by 9 wickets
|Final
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|RR won by 3 wickets
|2009
|Semifinal 1
|Deccan Chargers vs Delhi Daredevils
|DEC won by 6 wickets
|Semifinal 2
|Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|RCB won by 6 wickets
|Final
|Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DEC won by 6 runs
|2010
|Semifinal 1
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|MI won by 35 runs
|Semifinal 2
|Chennai Super Kings vs Deccan Chargers
|CSK won by 38 runs
|Third-Place Payoff
|Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|RCB won by 9 wickets
|Final
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|CSK won by 22 runs
|2011
|Qualifier 1
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings
|CSK won by 6 wickets
|Eliminator
|Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|MI won by 4 wickets
|Qualifier 2
|Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|RCB won by 43 runs
|Final
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|CSK won by 58 runs
|2012
|Qualifier 1
|Delhi Daredevils vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|KKR won by 18 runs
|Eliminator
|Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings
|CSK won by 38 runs
|Qualifier 2
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Daredevils
|CSK won by 86 runs
|Final
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|KKR won by 5 wickets
|2013
|Qualifier 1
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians
|CSK won by 48 runs
|Eliminator
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|RR won by 4 wickets
|Qualifier 2
|Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals
|MI won by 4 wickets
|Final
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians
|MI won by 23 runs
|2014
|Qualifier 1
|Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|KKR won by 28 runs
|Eliminator
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians
|CSK won by 7 wickets
|Qualifier 2
|Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings
|KXIP won by 24 runs
|Final
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Kings XI Punjab
|KKR won by 3 wickets
|2015
|Qualifier 1
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians
|MI won by 25 runs
|Eliminator
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals
|RCB won by 71 runs
|Qualifier 2
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|CSK won by 3 wickets
|Final
|Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings
|MI won by 41 runs
|2016
|Qualifier 1
|Gujarat Lions vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|RCB won by 4 wickets
|Eliminator
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|SRH won by 22 runs
|Qualifier 2
|Gujarat Lions vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|SRH won by 4 wickets
|Final
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|SRH won by 8 runs
|2017
|Qualifier 1
|Mumbai Indians vs. Rising Pune Supergiant
|RPSG won by 20 runs
|Eliminator
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|KKR won by 7 wickets (D/L)
|Qualifier 2
|Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|MI won by 6 wickets
|Final
|Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Mumbai Indians
|MI won by 1 run
|2018
|Qualifier 1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings
|CSK won by 2 wickets
|Eliminator
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals
|KKR won by 25 runs
|Qualifier 2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|SRH won by 14 runs
|Final
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|CSK won by 8 wickets
|2019
|Qualifier 1
|Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings
|MI won by 6 wickets
|Eliminator
|Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|DC won by 2 wickets
|Qualifier 2
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals
|CSK won by 6 wickets
|Final
|Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings
|MI won by 1 run
|2020
|Qualifier 1
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|MI won by 57 runs
|Eliminator
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|SRH won by 6 wickets
|Qualifier 2
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|DC won by 17 runs
|Final
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|MI won by 5 wickets
|2021
|Qualifier 1
|Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
|CSK won by 4 wickets
|Eliminator
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|KKR won by 4 wickets
|Qualifier 2
|Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|KKR won by 3 wickets
|Final
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|CSK won by 27 runs
|2022
|Qualifier 1
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|GT won by 7 wickets
|Eliminator
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Yet to be played
|Qualifier 2
|Rajasthan Royals vs winner of Eliminator
|Yet to be played
|Final
|Gujarat Titans vs winner of Qualifier 2
|Yet to be played
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.