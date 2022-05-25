IPL Playoffs: Results of Semifinal, Qualifiers, Eliminators and Finals of Every Indian Premier League Season

In the first few editions in 2008, 2009 and 2010, the top four played in the semifinals to decide the final spots. In 2010, there was also a third-place playoff played between the losing semifinalists that season.

Since 2011 edition, the new way of Playoffs with four fixtures was coined to decide the winner of the cash-rich league. The Playoffs are divided into three matches to decide the finalist rather than two like previous editions.

This handed an advantage to the teams that finished in the top two positions in the points table at the end of the league phase. The top two would play the Qualifier 1 with the winner progressing directly to the final, while the loser had another chance to qualify via Qualifier 2.

In Qualifier 2, the loser of Qualifier 1 would face the winner of the Eliminator, which is contested by the third and fourth-placed teams on the points table. And the winner of Qualifier 2 would then face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final.

This rule has been in place since 2011, and in the 11 editions of the playoff rounds, the team winning the Eliminator has only reached the final three times and only once has the Eliminator winner gone on to lift the trophy.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians has been the most successful side in IPL followed by four-time winners Chennai Super Kings and two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Now defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have won the title once.

CSK have reached the final 8 times, while MI has reached the summit clash 6 times followed by KKR and RCB, who have reached the final 3 times each. RCB have never won the final in their three attempts.

Here is a look at the all-time IPL Playoffs and knockout round matches with results:

Season Playoff/Knockout Round Match Result 2008 Semifinal 1 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils RR won by 105 runs Semifinal 2 Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab CSK won by 9 wickets Final Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals RR won by 3 wickets 2009 Semifinal 1 Deccan Chargers vs Delhi Daredevils DEC won by 6 wickets Semifinal 2 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 6 wickets Final Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore DEC won by 6 runs 2010 Semifinal 1 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore MI won by 35 runs Semifinal 2 Chennai Super Kings vs Deccan Chargers CSK won by 38 runs Third-Place Payoff Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 9 wickets Final Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians CSK won by 22 runs 2011 Qualifier 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 6 wickets Eliminator Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders MI won by 4 wickets Qualifier 2 Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 43 runs Final Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore CSK won by 58 runs 2012 Qualifier 1 Delhi Daredevils vs. Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 18 runs Eliminator Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 38 runs Qualifier 2 Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Daredevils CSK won by 86 runs Final Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 5 wickets 2013 Qualifier 1 Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians CSK won by 48 runs Eliminator Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad RR won by 4 wickets Qualifier 2 Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals MI won by 4 wickets Final Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians MI won by 23 runs 2014 Qualifier 1 Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 28 runs Eliminator Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians CSK won by 7 wickets Qualifier 2 Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings KXIP won by 24 runs Final Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Kings XI Punjab KKR won by 3 wickets 2015 Qualifier 1 Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians MI won by 25 runs Eliminator Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals RCB won by 71 runs Qualifier 2 Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore CSK won by 3 wickets Final Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings MI won by 41 runs 2016 Qualifier 1 Gujarat Lions vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won by 4 wickets Eliminator Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders SRH won by 22 runs Qualifier 2 Gujarat Lions vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won by 4 wickets Final Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won by 8 runs 2017 Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians vs. Rising Pune Supergiant RPSG won by 20 runs Eliminator Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 7 wickets (D/L) Qualifier 2 Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders MI won by 6 wickets Final Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Mumbai Indians MI won by 1 run 2018 Qualifier 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 2 wickets Eliminator Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals KKR won by 25 runs Qualifier 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders SRH won by 14 runs Final Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad CSK won by 8 wickets 2019 Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings MI won by 6 wickets Eliminator Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad DC won by 2 wickets Qualifier 2 Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals CSK won by 6 wickets Final Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings MI won by 1 run 2020 Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals MI won by 57 runs Eliminator Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore SRH won by 6 wickets Qualifier 2 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad DC won by 17 runs Final Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals MI won by 5 wickets 2021 Qualifier 1 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 4 wickets Eliminator Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 4 wickets Qualifier 2 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 3 wickets Final Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders CSK won by 27 runs 2022 Qualifier 1 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals GT won by 7 wickets Eliminator Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Yet to be played Qualifier 2 Rajasthan Royals vs winner of Eliminator Yet to be played Final Gujarat Titans vs winner of Qualifier 2 Yet to be played