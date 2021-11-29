IPL Retention 2022: Last Date, Timings, Rules, Fees, Live Streaming, TV Channel Info

So, here’s an essential guide to the IPL retention process 2021 and it includes retention rules, retention fees and the telecast details.

Retention Rules

The eight old teams are allowed to retain a maximum of 4 players. The BCCI has also specified the combination for that. They can retain either two Indian players and two foreign players or three Indian cricketers and one player from abroad. Other than that the BCCI has stuck to the old retention rules in terms of the price tags.

There are new two teams in Lucknow and Ahmedabad for the retention process and they can pick three players from the released player pool between December 1 and 25. But they cannot pick more than 2 current India players, more than 1 India uncapped player and more than 1 foreign cricketer.

Retention fees

If one of the eight existing franchises decides to retain four players, then they will be debited Rs 16 crore for the first player, Rs 12 crore for the second player, Rs 8 crore for the third player, and Rs 6 crore for the fourth player and the total deduction will be Rs 42 crore.

For all 10 franchises, the amounts for retaining either three, two, or one player are the same.

If they decide to retain three players then the slabs are -- Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore, and Rs 7 crore, and the total will equal up to Rs 33 crore. If franchises decide to retain just two players, then the slabs are -- Rs 14 crore and Rs 10 crore.

For only one player, Rs 14 crore will be deducted from a franchise's auction purse.

Where to watch retention process

Retention date: November 30, Tuesday

Time: 5 PM IST

Live telecast and live streaming: Star Sports, Disney + HotStar.