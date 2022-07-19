IPL teams MI, CSK, LSG, DC, RR, SRH invest in South Africa T20 League -- Cities, Price

Mukesh Ambani (Mumbai Indians), N Srinivasan (Chennai Super Kings), Parth Jindal (Delhi Capitals), Manoj Badale (Rajasthan Royals), Marans (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Sanjiv Goenka (Lucknow Super Giants) have made successful bids for the teams from among 29 interested parties.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) is set to announce the successful bids later this month, according to Cricbuzz.

Cape Town could play base to Mumbai Indians, while Delhi Capitals could base their team in Pretoria and could be named as Pretoria Capitals. The CSK have chosen Johannesburg as their base camp with LSG zooming in on Durban as their team base.

The SRH are looking at Port Elizabeth as the team base while the RR has identified Paarl as the base of their team.

The CSA believes that the presence of IPL teams in their T20 league will attract several big names from cricketing world as many of them play in the Indian Premier League.

What is SA T20

January will become the window for the South Africa T20 league which will comprise of six privately owned franchises playing each other in a double round format before the top three sides move to the play-off stages.

“We are excited by the formation of something this fresh and invigorating, which also offers the opportunity for private investment into the franchises,” said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA CEO.

“CSA has already received interest from a number of potential local and international investors,” he said.

Moseki emphasised that this is an entirely new event, adding that South Africa has a rich crop of talent who would benefit from exposure through a franchise league.

He said that a sustainable business model had been created for both the league and the teams, with a healthy salary bill to attract the very best local and international players.