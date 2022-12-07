IPL becomes India's most searched sports event, check out the popular regions

Most searched sports event, IPL at the top-

IPL has toppled the likes of FIFA World Cup and T20 World Cup to get the 1st position. In the Google rank, from the month of April to June, it's trend was at its peak. Although it has gradually gone down after that, IPL still has beaten other sports events comfortably. Indian people are engrossed in cricket and IPL during the March to June window is the flagship event of the year.

In India, the interest shown for IPL can be divided into zones. The highest interest for the event through Google search has been observed in the Lakshadweep region through interest score.

The interest score of a location determines the popularity of the event for that particular location through google searches. Values are calculated on a scale from 0 to 100, where 100 is the location with the highest popularity and 0 means the data size of that location is not enough, indicating the interest is mostly nonexistent.

Lakshadweep tops the interest score with a score of 100. It is followed by Odisha (75), Assam (58), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (56), Chhattisgarh (55), and Bihar (54). Tripura (52) and Karnataka (51) also belong to the high-interest zone.

North-East states have dominated the low-interest scores (less than 25). Mizoram (6) has the lowest score in Indian sub-regions, followed by Manipur (16) and Meghalaya (22). Kerala (24), Delhi (21) and Chandigarh (21) also have yielded a low percentage of IPL searches among their users.

Among the cities, Paradeep and Angul in Odisha have got the highest number of IPL searches. The city of Ambur in Tamil Nadu sits third on the list.

In terms of the sub-regions consisting of IPL teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore's home state Karnataka (51) leads the list, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders' West Bengal (49) and Gujarat Titans' home state Gujarat (48).

The IPL 2023 auction beckons within a fortnight and it can easily be predicted that the trends will only get bigger and bigger arithmetic from here on.

(All the data are at the time of writing the story)