Cricket IPL Valuation Falls 11% in 2025 Amid Gaming Ban and Media Rights Consolidation By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:07 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Indian Premier League (IPL), long regarded as the most valuable cricket tournament in the world, has experienced a notable decline in its valuation for the second straight year.

According to a report released by D&P Advisory on October 15, 2025, the IPL's ecosystem value dropped by nearly 11%, slipping to $8.8 billion (₹76,100 crore) in 2025 from $9.9 billion (₹82,700 crore) in 2024, and down from its record high of ₹92,500 crore in 2023.

The report, titled Beyond 22 Yards - The Power of Platforms, The Price of Regulation, identified two main reasons behind the fall - the nationwide ban on real money gaming (RMG) and the consolidation of media rights following major corporate mergers.

The 2025 Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Act outlawed advertisements and sponsorships from money-based gaming companies, dealing a major blow to the IPL's revenue ecosystem. This decision led to an estimated annual loss of ₹1,500-2,000 crore in advertising and sponsorship income. Fantasy and gaming platforms, once major contributors to IPL's marketing revenue, withdrew from deals with franchises, broadcasters, and digital partners, causing a noticeable dip in sponsorship values and ad rates.

The merger of Reliance Industries' media business with Walt Disney Co.'s Indian operations in 2024 further impacted the league. The reduced competition in broadcast and streaming rights auctions curbed the aggressive bidding that had previously driven up IPL's commercial value. Combined, these factors led to a ₹16,400 crore decline in the IPL ecosystem's valuation over two years - the sharpest fall in its history.

Despite the downturn, D&P Advisory managing partner Santosh N struck an optimistic tone, stressing that the IPL's fundamentals remain solid. The 2025 season attracted over a billion viewers, with digital audiences surpassing television for the first time. The Women's Premier League (WPL) also reported strong growth, recording a 150% increase in TV ratings and 70% in digital viewership.

Santosh added that the next phase of IPL's growth will depend on diversifying sponsorship portfolios, exploring stable sectors such as fintech, auto, healthcare, and esports, and drawing global streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple to revive competitive bidding in future media cycles.