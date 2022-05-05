Is Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2022 after defeat to RCB? Check these calculations

At present, the CSK have 6 points from 10 matches. So, they have 4 matches left in the IPL 2022, and if they win all the remaining four matches the MS Dhoni-led side can reach 14 points.

In an 8-team tournament, which was the IPL till 2021, this would have helped the Super Kings to sneak in, perhaps as the 4th placed team.

But from IPL 2022 onwards, the tournament has swelled into a 10-team affair and 14 might just not be enough for a team to enter the playoffs. The two extra teams in the IPL meant that the magic mark has been advanced by 2 points to 16 — the minimum point of qualification.

It is impossible for CSK to reach this point, whereas the Gujarat Titans already have their one foot in the IPL 2022 playoffs with 16 points.

The other new team Lucknow Super Giants have 14 points while Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 points each and all of them save RCB have 4 matches left in the IPL 2022 and the Bangaloreans have 3 matches in the kitty.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings too are in the fray with 10 points and all these teams can reach the 16-point mark if they show consistency in the business end of the IPL 2022.

Till the match against RCB on Wednesday, the CSK had a slender yet realistic chance to enter the IPL 2022 playoffs. But the defeat had in all likelihood ended that chance, and the best they can do now is to play the role of party spoilers for some other teams that are vying for a playoffs berth.

It is not fancied situation for a pedigreed team like Chennai Super Kings but a combination of incorrect calls at the auction table and on-field miscalculations have pushed them to the brink.

But we can still enjoy the last flames of CSK as far as IPL 2022 is concerned! They can still offer us a few thrills.