"Is one day cricket dying?" Yuvraj Singh concerned over the future of ODIs

T20 cricket has become a popular commodity across the world. With less time invested and jam-packed action throughout, cricket-loving people have found the shortest version of international cricket massively appealing.

Along with that, the franchise cricket leagues in many countries throughout the year also have made cricket so prevalent to the people.

And perhaps, that is the reason that the longer versions of the game are losing their popularity. And former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also has the same question in mind.

India are currently playing the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum. With India having already won the series, this game is of little consequence. But Trivandrum is hosting its first ODI since 2018, hence the crowd interest was expected to be high as well.

But the turnout has been disappointing. The attendance is not capacity at all as one can see empty patches across the stands. Although the humid and warm temperature down in Kerala doesn't help even this time, but quite clearly the expected turnout would have been much higher than it is currently.

And Yuvraj Singh has asked the question whether the beauty of ODI cricket is getting tarnished and if it is losing interest among the mass. Yuvraj tweeted during the match and asked the question.

Well played @ShubmanGill hopefully goes on to make a 💯 @imVkohli batting at the other end looking Solid ! But concern for me half empty stadium ? Is one day cricket dying ? #IndiavsSrilanka — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2023

"But concern for me half empty stadium? Is one-day cricket dying?" he wrote.

India chose to bat after winning the toss and have given themselves a fantastic platform. At the time of writing this piece, India are 223/1 during the 33rd over. Shubman Gill has completed a fantastic century while Virat Kohli continued his decent form with another fifty to his name.

It has to be seen how the future of ODI cricket pans out as there will be plenty of 50-over action in the coming months. India are set to lock horns against New Zealand next and have a few more assignments before the World Cup later this year.