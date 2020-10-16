It is Universe Boss batting, how I can be nervous: Chris Gayle thunders after first match in IPL 2020

Even while he came out against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday (October 15), Gayle did not bat in his preferred opening slot but he was positioned at No 3.

So, was Gayle a bit nervous because he had not played for a long time? Gayle had also skipped the CPL 2020 recently. Gayle had a typical answer.

I was not nervous. I mean, come on, it's Universe Boss batting, how can I be nervous," Gayle told the host broadcaster.

Gayle explained why he decided to bat at No 3. "Team asked me to do a job at 3 and it wasn't an issue. Our openers have been batting well throughout the tournament and we didn't want to disturb that. Like I said, I was given a job and took it. All I was saying, put some respect on the name - printed on my bat sticker (Universe Boss). That's all," he said.

Gayle admitted that batting second was an easier proposition. "It was a very sticky surface, very slow, but it was better batting second," he added.