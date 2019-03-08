It's Chennai again after numerous twists and turns

But a mammoth effort by Faf du Plessis ensured CSK made it through! And as is usual in the IPL, the match was witness to numerous twists and turns.

Dhawan shocked first ball!

MS Dhoni must have fired his boys up before coming on to the pitch, but even he will have been surprised by his players' response. SRH talisman Shikhar Dhawan was sent packing on the first delivery itself, as Chahar produced a beauty, bamboozling the batsman. Too much pace and guile, and Dhawan played on to the stumps!

Sterling Moment of the Day: Bravo shows how to roll!

Dancing on the pitch is something we relate with Dwayne Bravo. And frequent dancing is maybe why he is capable of such agility. In the 15th over, Bravo dismissed the dangerous Yusuf Pathan with a blinder of an effort.

Bowling at great pace, the 'Champion' caught Pathan's hard-hit straight-drive acrobatically on his own follow-through, displaying immense reflexes! And before the spectators could even fathom what had happened, he was back up celebrating with his signature dance moves!

Du Plessis take a bow!

Nothing will have given CSK fans more joy than watching their players run down the field to embrace Faf Du Plessis, whose herculean effort ensured CSK came back from a precarious position to go through to the finals. Scoring 67 from 42 deliveries, the South African took his side across the line in style, winning the match with a six over the bowler's head. Now that's how you win!