It's official! BCCI, Vivo suspend title sponsorship for IPL 2020

It has been reported that the BCCI and Vivo Mobile India Private Limited were set to part ways at least for this edition of the IPL. BCCI confirmed the development through a crisp e-mail.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League 2020," read a mail by the BCCI. The mail cited no reason for breaking the deal but it is believed that the current stand-off between India and China has led to the decision.

The mail has not made it clear the period of partnership suspension but it has been believed that Vivo could make a comeback as a sponsor for the IPL 2023. The original partnership between BCCI and Vivo as the title sponsor of the IPL was inked for a five-year term from 2018 (running till 2022) for nearly Rs 2200 crore, that makes it approximately Rs 440 crore per year.

At the current scenario, the BCCI will have to rope in a new title sponsor for the IPL 2020 and perhaps even for two more editions in 2021 and 2022. But it is believed that the BCCI might have to settle for a lesser amount for the new deal. It is reported that the fresh IPL title sponsorship deal could be signed at around Rs 300 crore per year.

The BCCI has also not made it clear that who could be the new title sponsor for the IPL 2020. But it has been widely believed that some telecommunications majors could land the new deal with the BCCI at least until 2022.