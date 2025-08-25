Cricket J&K Cricketer Fareed Khan Dies In A Tragic Road Accident By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 7:55 [IST]



The cricketing community in Jammu and Kashmir is in mourning following the untimely death of local cricketer Fareed Khan, hailing from Poonch, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a shocking road accident. The incident occurred on August 20 and was captured on CCTV, providing a chilling account of the tragic mishap.

According to reports, Khan was traveling on his two-wheeler when a sudden, reckless act led to the accident. As he approached a parked car on the roadside, the driver unexpectedly opened the vehicle's door. The door struck Khan on the head with significant force, sending him crashing to the ground.

Onlookers rushed to his aid, immediately calling for medical assistance. Despite being transported quickly to the nearest hospital, doctors were unable to save him. He passed away on Saturday, 23rd August, leaving behind a grieving family and teammates.

Fareed Khan, known for his passion and skill in the sport, had been an emerging name in J&K's cricketing circles. Having represented several local tournaments, he had shown promise as a player with a bright future. His dedication to the game and relentless hard work had earned him respect among peers and recognition from cricket enthusiasts in the region. His tragic death has sparked an outpouring of condolences across social media platforms, whose journey was cut short far too soon.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with officials closely examining the CCTV footage to determine liability and the sequence of events that led to the accident.

The devastating news comes at a time when the nation is gearing up for the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled in the T20 format. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash has already been drawing attention amid political tensions and calls from some quarters to sever cricketing ties with Pakistan following recent events in Kashmir. Against this backdrop, the loss of a budding cricketer has cast a shadow over India's cricketing fraternity, reminding many of the fragile nature of life beyond the sport.

Fareed Khan's death is not just a personal tragedy but also a significant loss for cricket in Jammu and Kashmir-a talent gone too soon.